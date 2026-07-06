Step up and volunteer at the 2026 BMW Australian PGA at The Lakes in Sydney

Applications are now open to volunteer at the 2026 BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney on November 26-29.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of the championship, playing an essential role in delivering an outstanding experience for players, fans and broadcast audiences alike.

A wide range of volunteer opportunities are available across scoring, player services, hospitality, transport, marshal duties, course operations, and spectator engagement.

Full training and support will be provided, making it an accessible and rewarding experience for both first-time and returning volunteers.

Previous experience as a volunteer is not required.

Applications for volunteering at the BMW Australian PGA Championship are managed through the volunteer management system, Rosterfy.

To apply go to, Register > Australian Golf