US Senior Open Champion Padraig Harrington’s tips on chipping

As back to back winner of the US Senior Open Padraig Harrington should know what he is talking about when he gives golf swing advice.

This new “Learn How to Chip Like a Pro” video is part of a YouTube series “Ten lessons every golfer should know.”

The hugely popular “Paddy’s Golf Tips” pro says good chipping is essential if you want to keep your scores down, not just with the process itself but it makes golfers better iron players because they don’t fear missing greens.

‘You can go at more pins… it’s just a great way of keeping your scores together,” the Irishman says.