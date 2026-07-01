How to watch the 2026 US Senior Open | Australian TV Times

Ten Aussie golfers and two Kiwis tee it up this week as the third senior major of 2026 descends on Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. There’s live TV coverage in Australia of all four rounds.
Australia’s best chance would appear to be Scott Hend, who has had an outstanding year on the senior tours.
“I love golf, I love playing golf. Golf is me, I’m golf.”
The 52 year old Queenslander finished third at the Senior PGA and was then runner-up to Stewart Cink at the Regions Tradition before winning his first PGA TOUR Champions title at Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.
A hyped up Hend declared after his first Champions Tour win: “I’m an ironman, I love it. I love golf, I love playing golf. Golf is me, I’m golf.”
Hend’s big obstacle will be Stewart Cink, with the American bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive major victory after claiming both the Senior PGA Championship and Regions Tradition already this year.
Not since Jack Nicklaus in 1991 has a player won three consecutive senior majors.
For the Kiwis, eleven-time senior major winner Steven Alker will be looking to add to his 2022 Senior PGA victory, while 2005 U.S. Open Champion Michael Campbell will bid to become the ninth player to win both the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open.
2026 US Senior Open TV and Streaming Times on Foxtel and Kayo
|Round
|Australian Date
|Live AEST Broadcast Window
|Foxtel Channel/Kayo
|Round 1
|Friday, July 3
|1:00 AM – 4:00 AM
|Fox Sports 503/505
|Round 2
|Saturday, July 4
|1:00 AM – 4:00 AM
|Fox Sports 503/505
|Round 3
|Sunday, July 5
|4:00 AM – 7:00 AM
|Fox Sports 503/505
|Final Round
|Monday, July 6
|5:00 AM – 8:00 AM
|Fox Sports 503/505
Round 1 tee times AEST
U.S. Senior Open Championship
Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
9:15pm* – Brendan Jones
9:42pm – Mark Hensby
9:57pm* – Michael Wright
10:03pm – Scott Hend
10:08pm* – Richard Green
10:39pm* – Stuart Appleby
10:50pm* – Greg Chalmers
10:55pm – David Bransdon
3:06am* – Michael Campbell (NZ)
3:33am – Steven Alker (NZ)
3:54am – Steve Allan
4:20am* – Cameron Percy
Recent champion: Padraig Harrington
Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1997)
Prizemoney: $US4,000,000