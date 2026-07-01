How to watch the 2026 US Senior Open | Australian TV Times

Ten Aussie golfers and two Kiwis tee it up this week as the third senior major of 2026 descends on Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio. There’s live TV coverage in Australia of all four rounds.

Australia’s best chance would appear to be Scott Hend, who has had an outstanding year on the senior tours.

“I love golf, I love playing golf. Golf is me, I’m golf.”

The 52 year old Queenslander finished third at the Senior PGA and was then runner-up to Stewart Cink at the Regions Tradition before winning his first PGA TOUR Champions title at Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.

Hend’s big obstacle will be Stewart Cink, with the American bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive major victory after claiming both the Senior PGA Championship and Regions Tradition already this year.