ASG readers save big on this alluring fully hosted Vietnam golf tour | Amateur Club Golfer

Vietnam 2027 (27 February to 14 March): A Fully Hosted Golf Tour Designed for Australian Golfers by Amateur Club Golfer

Vietnam has become one of Asia’s most compelling golf travel destinations, and it is easy to see why.

For Australian golfers, the appeal is not just one thing. It is the combination of standout golf courses, quality accommodation, warm hospitality, great food, cultural interest and a travel experience that feels different enough to be memorable without feeling difficult to access.

That is exactly where a hosted golf tour can make the difference.

Amateur Club Golfer’s Vietnam 2027 tour (27 February to 14 March 2027) is designed for golfers who want the enjoyment of international golf travel without having to manage every moving part themselves. The itinerary brings together premium golf, comfortable hotels, organised transfers, hosted support and a social group environment, so guests can focus on the golf and the destination rather than the admin.

For many travellers, that hosted structure is the real value. International golf trips can involve a lot of coordination: tee times, transfers, luggage, hotel movements, local timing, meals, non-golf time and support if plans change. ACG’s role is to bring those elements together so the trip feels smooth from start to finish.

The Vietnam tour is built around a strong mix of golf, culture and comfort. Guests can expect quality golf experiences, premium accommodation, hosted travel flow, welcome and farewell moments, and the kind of local destination experience that makes the trip more than a series of rounds.

There is also a social side to the tour. ACG hosted trips are designed for golfers who enjoy travelling with like-minded people, sharing the round, enjoying a meal afterwards and being part of a group without losing the comfort of a well-organised itinerary.

For Australian Senior Golfer readers, ACG is currently offering a Vietnam 2027 reader offer for the 27 February to 14 March 2027 departure. Mention Australian Senior Golfer when enquiring and save an extra $500 per person, available with current Early Bird pricing. Travellers who introduce a friend who books can also receive an additional $200 per person travel credit. (*Offers subject to availability)

Vietnam is the first featured destination in this ASG series, with other 2027 hosted golf travel options to follow in later features.

For golfers considering a premium hosted golf trip in 2027, Vietnam is a strong place to start.

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