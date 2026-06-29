Sunshine returns for South Australian senior amateurs at The Vines of Reynella

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Contributor
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Senior women winner Amanda Heapy with trophy presenter Mark Potter from The Vines

Monday the 22nd of June provided far better weather than for the two previous rounds of the SA Senior Order of Merit. After a week of heavy rain the 56 players who assembled at The Vines of Reynella were more than pleased to see glimpses of the sun.

The benefits of the recent irrigation work at The Vines was obvious with well covered couch fairways. Being in the foothills south of Adelaide the course had seen a lot of the rain but that other than a few damp traffic areas the course was in excellent condition.

Their round of the State Vardon series had been held the day before so the greens were perfect but challenging as always.

The clubhouse maintains a warm fire throughout winter – most welcome for the presentation.

 

Senior Women

A tight tussle between the home club’s two regular SOOM contenders Amanda Heapy and Christine Trimmer. Their 85’s matched by last round’s winner Se Young Jung showing the North Adelaide newcomer is a definite competitor.

Senior Women nett winner Christine Parry (right) with trophy presenter Mark Potter from The Vines

In the Nett, Christine Parry (73) made the short journey south from nearby Thaxted Park  to win from another local regular, Kathryn Hender (74) with Jennifer Nobbs (McCracken) (75) showing that there is talent in the female part of the Nobbs clan.

 

Super Senior Women

SASOOM stalwart, Angela Masters was a clear winner in the Gross with 89 From Sarah Russell (North Adelaide) (95) matched by Leanne Ulstrup (The Vines).

Helen Barber (Thaxted Park) (76) took the Nett with Sarah again second (78) and Leanne 80 equalled by Angela and Briony Williams from Mt Osmond.

 

Senior Men

David Pateyjohns (left) with trophy presenter Mark Potter from The Vines

David Pateyjohns (Willunga has missed a lot of the season through unfortunate circumstances but returned to shoot the day’s best score of 1-over 72. Local Tony Nobbs (75) showed that his shoulder injury is coming good with Andy Manthorpe (Willunga) third with 77. Andy was playing his first SOOM event but with a long open-age pennant pedigree he will be one to watch.

Pateyjohns also won the Nett (71) emphasising the quality of his round. A couple of 73’s from locals Nobbs and Andy Munn filled he placings.

 

Super Senior Men

Super Senior victor John Keough (r)

Another SASOOM regular, John Keough (Glenelg) (82) won the Gross in this section from Dale Rowe (Willunga) (85) and Martin Ingham (Grange) (86).

Ingham (75) won the Gross from  James Goudie (Thaxted Park) (76) and Rowe (77).

 

REPORT BY JOHN ANDERSON

For full results go to: https://golf.com.au/golf-australia-order-of-merit

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

72

John Keogh

Glenelg

82

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

85

Angela Masters

Blackwood

89

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

75

Dale Rowe

Willunga

85

Se Young Jung

North Adelaide

85

Sarah Russell

North Adelaide

95

Andrew Manthorpe

Willunga

77

Martin Ingham

Grange

86

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

85

Leanne Ulstrup

The Vines

95

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

78

Colin Andy

Future Golf

87

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

88

Jill MacPherson

Aston Hills

99

Paul Gregory

The Vines

78

James Goudie

Thaxted

90

Marianne Stoettrup

Royal Adelaide

92

Jill Walter

Blackwood

101

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

78

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

90

Cassandra Parry

Thaxted Park

97

Angela Zammit

Thaxted Park

103

Andrew Munn

The Vines

79

Steven Scholefield

McCracken

90

Jennifer Nobbs

McCracken

97

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

103

James Mattsson

Glenelg

81

Phil Donaldson

Blackwood

91

Susan Olsen

Grange

97

Roxxy Bent

Aston Hills

104

Stuart Kopania

The Gums

82

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

91

Susan Dob

Grange

97

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

105

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

71

Martin Ingham

Grange

75

Cassandra Parry

Thaxted Park

73

Helen Barber

Thaxted Park

76

Andrew Munn

The Vines

73

James Goudie

Thaxted

76

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

74

Sarah Russell

North Adelaide

78

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

73

Dale Rowe

Willunga

77

Jennifer Nobbs

McCracken

75

Leanne Ulstrup

The Vines

80

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

74

John Keogh

Glenelg

77

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

76

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

80

Andrew Manthorpe

Willunga

74

Steve Ansell-Minnis

The Vines

77

Se Young Jung

North Adelaide

77

Angela Masters

Blackwood

80

Stephen Osborn

Grange

77

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

78

Marianne Stoettrup

Royal Adelaide

79

Angela Zammit

Thaxted Park

82

Paul Gregory

The Vines

77

Robert Dopson

Kersten

79

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

80

Jill Walter

Blackwood

82

James Mattsson

Glenelg

77

Rod Kersten

The Vines

80

Denise Stone

Thaxted Park

81

Jill MacPherson

Aston Hills

83

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

77

Alan Bartram

Mt Osmond

80

Amanda Wachtel

Thaxted Park

84

Julie Dopson

Thaxted Park

85

 

 

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