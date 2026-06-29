Sunshine returns for South Australian senior amateurs at The Vines of Reynella

Monday the 22nd of June provided far better weather than for the two previous rounds of the SA Senior Order of Merit. After a week of heavy rain the 56 players who assembled at The Vines of Reynella were more than pleased to see glimpses of the sun.
The benefits of the recent irrigation work at The Vines was obvious with well covered couch fairways. Being in the foothills south of Adelaide the course had seen a lot of the rain but that other than a few damp traffic areas the course was in excellent condition.
Their round of the State Vardon series had been held the day before so the greens were perfect but challenging as always.
The clubhouse maintains a warm fire throughout winter – most welcome for the presentation.
Senior Women
A tight tussle between the home club’s two regular SOOM contenders Amanda Heapy and Christine Trimmer. Their 85’s matched by last round’s winner Se Young Jung showing the North Adelaide newcomer is a definite competitor.
In the Nett, Christine Parry (73) made the short journey south from nearby Thaxted Park to win from another local regular, Kathryn Hender (74) with Jennifer Nobbs (McCracken) (75) showing that there is talent in the female part of the Nobbs clan.
Super Senior Women
SASOOM stalwart, Angela Masters was a clear winner in the Gross with 89 From Sarah Russell (North Adelaide) (95) matched by Leanne Ulstrup (The Vines).
Helen Barber (Thaxted Park) (76) took the Nett with Sarah again second (78) and Leanne 80 equalled by Angela and Briony Williams from Mt Osmond.
Senior Men
David Pateyjohns (Willunga has missed a lot of the season through unfortunate circumstances but returned to shoot the day’s best score of 1-over 72. Local Tony Nobbs (75) showed that his shoulder injury is coming good with Andy Manthorpe (Willunga) third with 77. Andy was playing his first SOOM event but with a long open-age pennant pedigree he will be one to watch.
Pateyjohns also won the Nett (71) emphasising the quality of his round. A couple of 73’s from locals Nobbs and Andy Munn filled he placings.
Super Senior Men
Another SASOOM regular, John Keough (Glenelg) (82) won the Gross in this section from Dale Rowe (Willunga) (85) and Martin Ingham (Grange) (86).
Ingham (75) won the Gross from James Goudie (Thaxted Park) (76) and Rowe (77).
REPORT BY JOHN ANDERSON
For full results go to: https://golf.com.au/golf-australia-order-of-merit
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
72
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
82
|
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
85
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
89
|
Tony Nobbs
|
The Vines
|
75
|
Dale Rowe
|
Willunga
|
85
|
Se Young Jung
|
North Adelaide
|
85
|
Sarah Russell
|
North Adelaide
|
95
|
Andrew Manthorpe
|
Willunga
|
77
|
Martin Ingham
|
Grange
|
86
|
Christine Trimmer
|
The Vines
|
85
|
Leanne Ulstrup
|
The Vines
|
95
|
Craig Gordon
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
78
|
Colin Andy
|
Future Golf
|
87
|
Kathryn Hender
|
The Vines
|
88
|
Jill MacPherson
|
Aston Hills
|
99
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
78
|
James Goudie
|
Thaxted
|
90
|
Marianne Stoettrup
|
Royal Adelaide
|
92
|
Jill Walter
|
Blackwood
|
101
|
Phil Chapman
|
Aston Hills
|
78
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
90
|
Cassandra Parry
|
Thaxted Park
|
97
|
Angela Zammit
|
Thaxted Park
|
103
|
Andrew Munn
|
The Vines
|
79
|
Steven Scholefield
|
McCracken
|
90
|
Jennifer Nobbs
|
McCracken
|
97
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
103
|
James Mattsson
|
Glenelg
|
81
|
Phil Donaldson
|
Blackwood
|
91
|
Susan Olsen
|
Grange
|
97
|
Roxxy Bent
|
Aston Hills
|
104
|
Stuart Kopania
|
The Gums
|
82
|
Lindsay Elliott
|
Kooyonga
|
91
|
Susan Dob
|
Grange
|
97
|
Briony Williams
|
Mt Osmond
|
105
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
David Pateyjohns
|
Willunga
|
71
|
Martin Ingham
|
Grange
|
75
|
Cassandra Parry
|
Thaxted Park
|
73
|
Helen Barber
|
Thaxted Park
|
76
|
Andrew Munn
|
The Vines
|
73
|
James Goudie
|
Thaxted
|
76
|
Kathryn Hender
|
The Vines
|
74
|
Sarah Russell
|
North Adelaide
|
78
|
Tony Nobbs
|
The Vines
|
73
|
Dale Rowe
|
Willunga
|
77
|
Jennifer Nobbs
|
McCracken
|
75
|
Leanne Ulstrup
|
The Vines
|
80
|
Craig Gordon
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
74
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
77
|
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
76
|
Briony Williams
|
Mt Osmond
|
80
|
Andrew Manthorpe
|
Willunga
|
74
|
Steve Ansell-Minnis
|
The Vines
|
77
|
Se Young Jung
|
North Adelaide
|
77
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
80
|
Stephen Osborn
|
Grange
|
77
|
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
78
|
Marianne Stoettrup
|
Royal Adelaide
|
79
|
Angela Zammit
|
Thaxted Park
|
82
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
77
|
Robert Dopson
|
Kersten
|
79
|
Christine Trimmer
|
The Vines
|
80
|
Jill Walter
|
Blackwood
|
82
|
James Mattsson
|
Glenelg
|
77
|
Rod Kersten
|
The Vines
|
80
|
Denise Stone
|
Thaxted Park
|
81
|
Jill MacPherson
|
Aston Hills
|
83
|
Phil Chapman
|
Aston Hills
|
77
|
Alan Bartram
|
Mt Osmond
|
80
|
Amanda Wachtel
|
Thaxted Park
|
84
|
Julie Dopson
|
Thaxted Park
|
85