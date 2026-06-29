Sunshine returns for South Australian senior amateurs at The Vines of Reynella

Monday the 22nd of June provided far better weather than for the two previous rounds of the SA Senior Order of Merit. After a week of heavy rain the 56 players who assembled at The Vines of Reynella were more than pleased to see glimpses of the sun.

The benefits of the recent irrigation work at The Vines was obvious with well covered couch fairways. Being in the foothills south of Adelaide the course had seen a lot of the rain but that other than a few damp traffic areas the course was in excellent condition.

Their round of the State Vardon series had been held the day before so the greens were perfect but challenging as always.

The clubhouse maintains a warm fire throughout winter – most welcome for the presentation.

Senior Women

A tight tussle between the home club’s two regular SOOM contenders Amanda Heapy and Christine Trimmer. Their 85’s matched by last round’s winner Se Young Jung showing the North Adelaide newcomer is a definite competitor.

In the Nett, Christine Parry (73) made the short journey south from nearby Thaxted Park to win from another local regular, Kathryn Hender (74) with Jennifer Nobbs (McCracken) (75) showing that there is talent in the female part of the Nobbs clan.

Super Senior Women

SASOOM stalwart, Angela Masters was a clear winner in the Gross with 89 From Sarah Russell (North Adelaide) (95) matched by Leanne Ulstrup (The Vines).

Helen Barber (Thaxted Park) (76) took the Nett with Sarah again second (78) and Leanne 80 equalled by Angela and Briony Williams from Mt Osmond.

Senior Men

David Pateyjohns (Willunga has missed a lot of the season through unfortunate circumstances but returned to shoot the day’s best score of 1-over 72. Local Tony Nobbs (75) showed that his shoulder injury is coming good with Andy Manthorpe (Willunga) third with 77. Andy was playing his first SOOM event but with a long open-age pennant pedigree he will be one to watch.

Pateyjohns also won the Nett (71) emphasising the quality of his round. A couple of 73’s from locals Nobbs and Andy Munn filled he placings.

Super Senior Men

Another SASOOM regular, John Keough (Glenelg) (82) won the Gross in this section from Dale Rowe (Willunga) (85) and Martin Ingham (Grange) (86).

Ingham (75) won the Gross from James Goudie (Thaxted Park) (76) and Rowe (77).

REPORT BY JOHN ANDERSON

For full results go to: https://golf.com.au/golf-australia-order-of-merit