More testing weather for South Australian senior amateur golfers at Mt Ormond

JOHN ANDERSON reports from another soggy South Australian Senior Order of Merit event.

It had been wet in SA for the preceding couple of weeks and the forecast for Monday 15th June suggested more of the same. No doubt this was a major contribution to a small field which was disappointing for the host club which always runs a great event.

Unfortunately the BoM got it right and after starting under threatening skies an early shower was foreboding. After some 14 holes in came the rain accompanied by the infamous Mt Osmond fog and the wonderful views of the city disappeared along with where your shot had gone !

However, players persevered and finished their rounds in miserable conditions. Those who didn’t start will feel vindicated but those who stuck it out will feel satisfied at their fortitude and share stories for weeks to come.

Interestingly the Senior and Super Senior Men could only manage 21 starters whilst the Women had 25 – well done ladies ! – clearly tougher !

Senior/Super Senior Women

Outstanding performance from North Adelaide’s Se Young Jung with scores of 82/73 to win the Gross and Nett plus a Hole-in-One on the 4th hole!! Se Young is new to senior golf having just turned 50 and this was her first Hole-in-One in a competition and her score, particularly given the conditions, suggests that she will be a force in the women’s ranks.

The experienced duo of Christine Trimmer (The Vines of Reynella) and Angela Masters (Blackwood) both returned 87’s for the Gross placings. In the Nett there were 3 74’s – Ali Hammond (Mt Osmond), Sarah Hyde (Mt Osmond) and Ann McLeod (Flagstaff Hill).

Senior Men

Following from his equal first in the previous SOOM round, scratch marker Stuart Kopania (The Gums at Salisbury) was a clear winner in the Gross and Nett with a one-over 71 from Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) (76), continuing to score SOOM points and John Costin (West Lakes) (83) third.

Costin’s Nett 71 matched Kopania with Chapman (76) third.

Super Senior Men

Two former pennant players lead the Super Seniors – Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (83/77) and Sam Robertson (Mt Osmond) (86/76) were the winners respectively in the Gross and Nett. Local Andrew Murray (87) was third in the Gross and Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) (77) was equal second in the Nett.