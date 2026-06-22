More testing weather for South Australian senior amateur golfers at Mt Ormond

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Super Senior Men gross winner Mike Richards

JOHN ANDERSON reports from another soggy South Australian Senior Order of Merit event.

It had been wet in SA for the preceding couple of weeks and the forecast for Monday 15th June suggested more of the same. No doubt this was a major contribution to a small field which was disappointing for the host club which always runs a great event.

Unfortunately the BoM got it right and after starting under threatening skies an early shower was foreboding. After some 14 holes in came the rain accompanied by the infamous Mt Osmond fog and the wonderful views of the city disappeared along with where your shot had gone !

However, players persevered and finished their rounds in miserable conditions. Those who didn’t start will feel vindicated but those who stuck it out will feel satisfied at their fortitude and share stories for weeks to come.

 

Interestingly the Senior and Super Senior Men could only manage 21 starters whilst the Women had 25 – well done ladies ! – clearly tougher !

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Se Young Jung

Outstanding performance from North Adelaide’s Se Young Jung with scores of 82/73 to win the Gross and Nett plus a Hole-in-One on the 4th hole!! Se Young is new to senior golf having just turned 50 and this was her first Hole-in-One in a competition and her score, particularly given the conditions, suggests that she will be a force in the women’s ranks.

The experienced duo of Christine Trimmer (The Vines of Reynella) and Angela Masters (Blackwood) both returned 87’s for the Gross placings. In the Nett there were 3 74’s – Ali Hammond (Mt Osmond), Sarah Hyde (Mt Osmond) and Ann McLeod (Flagstaff Hill).

 

Senior Men

Following from his equal first in the previous SOOM round, scratch marker Stuart Kopania (The Gums at Salisbury) was a clear winner in the Gross and Nett with a one-over 71 from Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) (76), continuing to score SOOM points and John Costin (West Lakes) (83) third.

Costin’s Nett 71 matched Kopania with Chapman (76) third.

Sam Robertson

Super Senior Men

Two former pennant players lead the Super Seniors – Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (83/77)  and Sam Robertson (Mt Osmond) (86/76) were the winners respectively in the Gross and Nett. Local Andrew Murray (87) was third in the Gross and Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) (77) was equal second in the Nett.

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Stuart Kopania

The Gums

71

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

83

Se Young Jung

North Adelaide

82

Philip Chapman

Aston Hills

76

Sam Robertson

Mt Osmond

86

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

87

John Costin

West Lakes

83

Andrew Murray

Mt Osmond

87

Angela Masters

Blackwood

87

Simon Pritchard

Mt Osmond

86

Steven Scholefield

McCracken

88

Young Ko

Mt Osmond

90

David Brooks

Mt Osmond

87

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

88

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

90

Martin Ingham

Grange

88

Phil Donaldson

Blackwood

93

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

90

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

88

Alan Bartram

Mt Osmond

103

Susan Olsen

Grange

95

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Stuart Kopania

The Gums

71

Sam Robertson

Mt Osmond

76

Se Young Jung

North Adelaide

73

John Costin

West Lakes

71

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

77

Ali Hammond

Mt Osmond

74

Philip Chapman

Aston Hills

75

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

77

Sarah Hyde

Mt Osmond

74

Simon Pritchard

Mt Osmond

77

Andrew Murray

Mt Osmond

78

Ann McLeod

Flagstaff Hill

74

Martin Ingham

Grange

77

Alan Bartram

Mt Osmond

81

Angela Masters

Blackwood

77

David Brooks

Mt Osmond

79

Phil Donaldson

Blackwood

82

Helen Rawnsley

Mt Osmond

77

John Vine Hall

Mt Osmond

80

Steven Scholefield

McCracken

85

Young Ko

Mt Osmond

78

 

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