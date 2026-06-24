Craig Bishop breakthrough victory | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

Craig Bishop claimed his maiden PGA Legends Tour victory after a brilliant 5-under-par 67 at the 19th at Tropics Simulators & Bar Tropics Legends Pro-Am in Townsville.

After playing in the morning wave, Bishop was forced to wait and watch as the afternoon field attempted to chase down his clubhouse lead, with Jason Norris and Christopher Taylor emerging as the biggest threats before eventually finishing with rounds of 69.

The 58-year-old, who came seventh in this year’s Qualifying School, had seven birdies in his round.

Turning point

Bishop got off to a flyer at Tropics Golf Club with birdies on four of his first five holes. He bogeyed the long par-3 eighth before getting the shot back immediately to turn in 4-under-par 32.

His back nine featured three birdies and two bogeys, including one at the closing par-4 that ended up not being costly.

Quick quotes

“I never thought I’d be a winner, but now that I’ve done it once, maybe I could do it more,” Bishop said.

“It wasn’t until the last, I was 6-under with one to play, that I started thinking about the end result and I probably shouldn’t have, but it was nice to get the job done.

“I hit the ball really nicely and finally got the putter to start working.”

Leading scores

1 Craig Bishop 67

T2 Jason Norris 69

T2 Christopher Taylor 69

4 Murray Lott 70

5 Scott Barr 71

T7 Karen Pearce 72

T7 Nigel Lane 72

T7 Michael Harwood 72

Next up

The PGA Legends Series heads south for the Gladstone 100-year Anniversary Legends Pro-am at Gladstone Golf Course on July 15.