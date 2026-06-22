PGA Legends Tour teeing it up for Ronald McDonald House

The PGA Legends Tour has today announced that Ronald McDonald House Australia will again be the Tour’s Official Charity Partner for the 2026 season, helping raise vital funds for families with children who are ill or injured.

As part of the partnership, the PGA Legends Tour, which showcases the region’s best over-50s professional golfers in tournaments across Australasia, will donate 1% of the year’s total prize money to Ronald McDonald House Australia, following a donation of almost $20,000 from the 2025 season.

The 2026 PGA Legends Tour will feature more than 70 tournaments across Australia, with a projected prize pool of approximately $2 million.

Funds raised through the partnership will help Ronald McDonald House across Australia continue delivering essential Programs and services that support families with children who are ill or injured, including accommodation.

Last year, Ronald McDonald House supported more than 89,000 families nationwide through its Houses, Family Rooms, Learning Program, Family Retreats, Hospitality Carts and other support services.

PGA TOUR winner Peter Lonard is a regular competitor on the PGA Legends Tour, and he spoke of his pride in supporting Ronald McDonald House Australia alongside his fellow competitors, having also personally benefitted from the charity.

“This is a great opportunity to help Ronald McDonald House,” he said.

“We play in a lot of regional areas and there’s a higher percentage of families that have to travel to cities with sick kids, or kids who need treatment, and need somewhere to stay.

“No-one knows better than golf pros how expensive it is to travel, and to have somewhere you can call home, stay, and be helped out and looked after is an incredible bonus.

“We’ve had some involvement at Ronald McDonald House in Randwick and they’ve been magnificent. To be able to stay on site where you can feel like you’re away from the hospital is a great feeling for families.

“You can get away, relax and not sit in a hospital room all day. It’s a great service, and it’s great to be part of this and to help out in some way.”

Barbara Ryan, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Australia, added: “Every day, we support families navigating the challenges that come with having a child who is ill or injured.

“Whether it’s providing accommodation close to a hospital, helping a child stay connected to their education, or giving families access to practical support, our Programs are designed to ease some of the pressure during an incredibly difficult time.

“Funds raised through the PGA Legends Tour help us continue delivering these services to families across Australia, and we’re incredibly grateful for the commitment shown by the players and the Tour.”

About Ronald McDonald House Australia

Ronald McDonald House Australia supports families with children who are ill or injured through a range of Programs designed to keep families connected and supported throughout their child’s healthcare journey. These include accommodation near major children’s hospitals, Family Rooms within hospitals, the Learning Program, Family Retreats and other services that help families access the care and support they need. Last year, Ronald McDonald House supported more than 89,000 families across the country.