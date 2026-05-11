Newgreens Chatswood Golf Club | Australia’s first purpose-built 12-hole golf course

Newgreens Chatswood Golf Club will soon officially unveil the nation’s first purpose-built 12-hole golf course.

Located in Sydney’s Lower North Shore, the highly anticipated course will open to the public on Sunday 31 May, specially designed to remove one of the biggest barriers to the game for some: time.

It may also hit the perfect spot for some older golfers looking for a bit more than 9 holes, but not quite 18.

While traditional 18-hole golf often demands a four-to-five-hour commitment, Newgreens Chatswood Golf Club offers a more accessible yet high-quality format that fits seamlessly into the lives of time-poor professionals and families, social golfers, older golfers, younger players, golf? curious newcomers and everyone in between.

It may also hit the perfect spot for some older golfers looking for a bit more than 9 holes, but not quite 18.

“We’re setting a new standard for modern play – golf that moves at the pace of modern life,” says Stephen Peverett, NSW State Manager for Clublinks. “You shouldn’t have to choose between a busy schedule and the game you love. This is golf, reimagined – accessible, social, and time well spent.” 12 holes. 12 hours. 12 moments. To tee off the opening celebrations, Newgreens Chatswood invites the public to join them for “12 Moments of Time Well Spent” on Sunday 31 May – 12 hours of festivities with one moment revealed every hour. Commencing at 6am and ending at 6pm, visitors will experience the versatility of the precinct, highlighting how every part of the day can be time well spent. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy a lineup of complimentary offerings including coffee on arrival, breakfast bites from 8am, midday refreshments and celebratory cake – alongside $12 cocktails at Tempo from 2pm. Guests can drop in at any time -whether it’s catching the First Shot at sunrise, enjoying Breakfast on the Green, or joining the Midday Pour with live music. Tee times are available throughout the day and early?bird $12 green fees can be snapped up at selected times. The Lucky Ball Wall adds an extra layer of excitement – every golfer draws a numbered ball before tee-off, unlocking a guaranteed prize. Rewards range from food and drinks to complimentary rounds, premium merchandise and even club memberships. Event Details What: Official Opening of Newgreens Chatswood Golf Club 12-Hole Course

When: Sunday 31 May, 6am – 6pm

Where: Newgreens Chatswood Golf Club, Lower North Shore, Sydney

Bookings: Tee times are strictly limited. Secure your place at: newgreenschatswood.com.au.

Dining: Bookings available for Breakfast and Lunch at Tempo: newgreenschatswood.com.au/tempo-cafe-and-bistro Beyond the Green This opening follows the initial launch of the Newgreens Chatswood lifestyle precinct late last year, which has already established itself as a hub for dining, wellness, and community. Just five minutes from Chatswood CBD, guests can indulge in premium dining experiences at Dodici, and all-day fare at Tempo, from breakfast through to casual dinners. For those seeking holistic balance, the precinct features a state-of-the-art wellness facility, including a high-performance gym, specialised group fitness classes, and a heated hydrotherapy pool.

Whether it’s for a conference, client event or even a wedding, there are purpose-built function spaces for corporate and social needs – including the Ballroom, Boardroom and an intimate 26 seat theatre.