South Australian senior amateur golf season resumes at Thaxted Park

The South Australian senior order of merit season is back for an extended run. John Anderson reports:
The 2026 season of the SA Seniors season recommenced again – third time – at Thaxted Park in Adelaide’s southern suburb on Monday 4th of May. We now have a run of five events through May and June so will get some continuity.
A blustery day but no rain despite overcast skies. Thaxted Park has always been a strong community club and this was reflected in an excellent field of 80 players many of whom were from the home club. Also, of interest was the predominance of Super Seniors – guess they’ve got more time.
The challenge at Thaxted has always been reading the greens on this hilly course – do they all break to the sea or is it to the creeks as the speed on downhill putts can be very quick indeed.
As usual the hospitality and organisation was excellent and with club having sold land for housing it is very much hoped that this helps with water and provides funds for the club to continue to prosper.
Senior Men
2025 SA SOOM winners, Phil Chapman (gross) and Paul Gregory (nett) continued their “battle” into this year and filled the places in the Gross with 75 and 77 respectively. Former top Pennant player Stuart Kopania (The Gums of Salisbury) also featured with 77.
Nett went to a local, Ben Owens (70) from a first timer in Eric (Joe) Gill from Grange (71) and another Thaxted player in Steve Huish (73). Joe is a Canadian via New Zealand and will be a welcome addition to our fields.
Super Senior Men
Brian Welsh (Glenelg) showed last year that he was very much in the mix for Super Seniors and won the Gross with 81. Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) and James Goudie (Thaxted) were next with 84’s.
Roger tries to make it to every event and with the price of fuel to come from Naracoorte shows great commitment.
Just about a whitewash for the locals in the Nett – Goudie (72), Bruce Carr (73) and Jim Hill (74) all turning in good scores.
Senior Women
Top SA Senior woman, Christine Trimmer (The Vines) really turned it on to take the Gross and nett with scores of 75/71. Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) (83) and Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (84) were next in the Gross.
Jenny Carter (Thaxted) (72) was matched by Jay Burgman (Millicent) – an even longer trip than Naracoorte.
Super Senior Women
Small field but newcomer Sarah Russell (Norh Adelaide) and evergreen Angela Masters returned 86’s.
Sarah’s Nett 71 was one stroke better than Angela Zammit (Thaxted).
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Men’s Senior – Gross
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Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
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Women’s Seniors – Gross
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Women’s Super Seniors – Gross
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Phil Chapman
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75
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Aston Hills
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Brian Welsh
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81
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Glenelg
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Christine Trimmer
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75
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The Vines
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Sarah Russell
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86
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North Adelaide
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Paul Gregory
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77
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The Vines
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Rodger Pridmore
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84
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Naracoorte
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Gale MacPherson
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83
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Blackwood
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Angela Masters
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86
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Blackwood
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Stuart Kopania
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77
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The Gums
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James Goudie
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84
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Thaxted
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Tonia Ross
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84
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Glenelg
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Angela Zammit
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92
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Thaxted
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Simon Norris
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78
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Links Lady Bay
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Bob Baird
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85
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Thaxted
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Marianne Stoettrup
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87
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Royal Adelaide
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Pauline Morrison
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97
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Royal Adelaide
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Eric Gill
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79
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Grange
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Colin Andy
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85
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Future Golf
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Amanda Heapy
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88
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The Vines
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Julie Baird
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98
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Thaxted
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Mark Potter
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81
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The Vines
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Michael Richards
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85
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Tea Tree Gully
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Kathryn Hender
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91
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The Vines
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Julie Dopson
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107
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Thaxted
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David Pateyjohns
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82
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Willunga
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John Keogh
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86
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Glenelg
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Jenny Carter
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94
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Thaxted
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Men’s Senior – Nett
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Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
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Women’s Seniors – Nett
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Women’s Super Seniors – Nett
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Ben Owens
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70
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Thaxted
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James Goudie
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72
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Thaxted
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Christine Trimmer
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71
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The Vines
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Sarah Russell
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71
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North Adelaide
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Eric Gill
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71
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Grange
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Bruce Carr
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73
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Thaxted
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Jenny Carter
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72
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Thaxted
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Angela Zammit
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72
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Thaxted
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Steve Huish
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73
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Thaxted
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Jim Hill
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74
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Thaxted
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Jay Burgman
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72
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Millicent
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Julie Baird
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77
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Thaxted
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Simon Norris
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74
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Links Lady Bay
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Brian Welsh
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75
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Glenelg
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Mandy Wachtel
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77
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Thaxted
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Angela Masters
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79
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Blackwood
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Neil Wachtel
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75
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Thaxted
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Nick Clark
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75
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Thaxted
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Gale MacPherson
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77
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Blackwood
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Julie Dopson
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83
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Thaxted
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Phil Chapman
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75
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Aston Hills
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Dave Lyons
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76
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Thaxted
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Marianne Stoettrup
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78
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Royal Adelaide
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Pauline Morrison
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87
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Royal Adelaide
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Paul Gregory
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76
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The Vines
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Roger Hooper
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76
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Thaxted
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Cass Parry
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79
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Thaxted
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For full results go to: https://golf.com.au/ga-national-and-state-events-calendar#/competition/5416533/results