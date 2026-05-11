South Australian senior amateur golf season resumes at Thaxted Park

The South Australian senior order of merit season is back for an extended run. John Anderson reports:

The 2026 season of the SA Seniors season recommenced again – third time – at Thaxted Park in Adelaide’s southern suburb on Monday 4th of May. We now have a run of five events through May and June so will get some continuity.

A blustery day but no rain despite overcast skies. Thaxted Park has always been a strong community club and this was reflected in an excellent field of 80 players many of whom were from the home club. Also, of interest was the predominance of Super Seniors – guess they’ve got more time.

The challenge at Thaxted has always been reading the greens on this hilly course – do they all break to the sea or is it to the creeks as the speed on downhill putts can be very quick indeed.

As usual the hospitality and organisation was excellent and with club having sold land for housing it is very much hoped that this helps with water and provides funds for the club to continue to prosper.

Senior Men

2025 SA SOOM winners, Phil Chapman (gross) and Paul Gregory (nett) continued their “battle” into this year and filled the places in the Gross with 75 and 77 respectively. Former top Pennant player Stuart Kopania (The Gums of Salisbury) also featured with 77.

Nett went to a local, Ben Owens (70) from a first timer in Eric (Joe) Gill from Grange (71) and another Thaxted player in Steve Huish (73). Joe is a Canadian via New Zealand and will be a welcome addition to our fields.

Super Senior Men

Brian Welsh (Glenelg) showed last year that he was very much in the mix for Super Seniors and won the Gross with 81. Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) and James Goudie (Thaxted) were next with 84’s.

Roger tries to make it to every event and with the price of fuel to come from Naracoorte shows great commitment.

Just about a whitewash for the locals in the Nett – Goudie (72), Bruce Carr (73) and Jim Hill (74) all turning in good scores.

Senior Women

Top SA Senior woman, Christine Trimmer (The Vines) really turned it on to take the Gross and nett with scores of 75/71. Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) (83) and Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (84) were next in the Gross.

Jenny Carter (Thaxted) (72) was matched by Jay Burgman (Millicent) – an even longer trip than Naracoorte.

Super Senior Women

Small field but newcomer Sarah Russell (Norh Adelaide) and evergreen Angela Masters returned 86’s.

Sarah’s Nett 71 was one stroke better than Angela Zammit (Thaxted).

Men’s Senior – Gross Men’s Super Seniors – Gross Women’s Seniors – Gross Women’s Super Seniors – Gross Phil Chapman 75 Aston Hills Brian Welsh 81 Glenelg Christine Trimmer 75 The Vines Sarah Russell 86 North Adelaide Paul Gregory 77 The Vines Rodger Pridmore 84 Naracoorte Gale MacPherson 83 Blackwood Angela Masters 86 Blackwood Stuart Kopania 77 The Gums James Goudie 84 Thaxted Tonia Ross 84 Glenelg Angela Zammit 92 Thaxted Simon Norris 78 Links Lady Bay Bob Baird 85 Thaxted Marianne Stoettrup 87 Royal Adelaide Pauline Morrison 97 Royal Adelaide Eric Gill 79 Grange Colin Andy 85 Future Golf Amanda Heapy 88 The Vines Julie Baird 98 Thaxted Mark Potter 81 The Vines Michael Richards 85 Tea Tree Gully Kathryn Hender 91 The Vines Julie Dopson 107 Thaxted David Pateyjohns 82 Willunga John Keogh 86 Glenelg Jenny Carter 94 Thaxted Men’s Senior – Nett Men’s Super Seniors – Nett Women’s Seniors – Nett Women’s Super Seniors – Nett Ben Owens 70 Thaxted James Goudie 72 Thaxted Christine Trimmer 71 The Vines Sarah Russell 71 North Adelaide Eric Gill 71 Grange Bruce Carr 73 Thaxted Jenny Carter 72 Thaxted Angela Zammit 72 Thaxted Steve Huish 73 Thaxted Jim Hill 74 Thaxted Jay Burgman 72 Millicent Julie Baird 77 Thaxted Simon Norris 74 Links Lady Bay Brian Welsh 75 Glenelg Mandy Wachtel 77 Thaxted Angela Masters 79 Blackwood Neil Wachtel 75 Thaxted Nick Clark 75 Thaxted Gale MacPherson 77 Blackwood Julie Dopson 83 Thaxted Phil Chapman 75 Aston Hills Dave Lyons 76 Thaxted Marianne Stoettrup 78 Royal Adelaide Pauline Morrison 87 Royal Adelaide Paul Gregory 76 The Vines Roger Hooper 76 Thaxted Cass Parry 79 Thaxted

For full results go to: https://golf.com.au/ga-national-and-state-events-calendar#/competition/5416533/results