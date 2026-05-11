South Australian senior amateur golf season resumes at Thaxted Park

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The South Australian senior order of merit season is back for an extended run. John Anderson reports:

The 2026 season of the SA Seniors season recommenced again – third time – at Thaxted Park in Adelaide’s southern suburb on Monday 4th of May. We now have a run of five events through May and June so will get some continuity.

A blustery day but no rain despite overcast skies. Thaxted Park has always been a strong community club and this was reflected in an excellent field of 80 players many of whom were from the home club. Also, of interest was the predominance of Super Seniors – guess they’ve got more time.

The challenge at Thaxted has always been reading the greens on this hilly course – do they all break to the sea or is it to the creeks as the speed on downhill putts can be very quick indeed.

As usual the hospitality and organisation was excellent and with club having sold land for housing it is very much hoped that this helps with water and provides funds for the club to continue to prosper.

 

Senior Men

2025 SA SOOM winners, Phil Chapman (gross)  and Paul Gregory (nett) continued their “battle” into this year and filled the places in the Gross with 75 and 77 respectively. Former top Pennant player Stuart Kopania (The Gums of Salisbury) also featured with 77.

Nett went to a local, Ben Owens (70) from a first timer in Eric (Joe) Gill from Grange (71) and another Thaxted player in Steve Huish (73). Joe is a Canadian via New Zealand and will be a welcome addition to our fields.

 

Super Senior Men

Brian Welsh (Glenelg) showed last year that he was very much in the mix for Super Seniors and won the Gross with 81. Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) and James Goudie (Thaxted) were next with 84’s.

Roger tries to make it to every event and with the price of fuel to come from Naracoorte shows great commitment.

Just about a whitewash for the locals in the Nett – Goudie (72), Bruce Carr (73) and Jim Hill (74) all turning in good scores.

 

Senior Women

Top SA Senior woman, Christine Trimmer (The Vines) really turned it on to take the Gross and nett with scores of 75/71. Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) (83) and Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (84) were next in the Gross.

Jenny Carter (Thaxted) (72) was matched by Jay Burgman (Millicent) – an even longer trip than Naracoorte.

 

Super Senior Women

Small field but newcomer Sarah Russell (Norh Adelaide) and evergreen Angela Masters returned 86’s.

Sarah’s Nett 71 was one stroke better than Angela Zammit (Thaxted).

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Phil Chapman

75

Aston Hills

Brian Welsh

81

Glenelg

Christine Trimmer

75

The Vines

Sarah Russell

86

North Adelaide

Paul Gregory

77

The Vines

Rodger Pridmore

84

Naracoorte

Gale MacPherson

83

Blackwood

Angela Masters

86

Blackwood

Stuart Kopania

77

The Gums

James Goudie

84

Thaxted

Tonia Ross

84

Glenelg

Angela Zammit

92

Thaxted

Simon Norris

78

Links Lady Bay

Bob Baird

85

Thaxted

Marianne Stoettrup

87

Royal Adelaide

Pauline Morrison

97

Royal Adelaide

Eric Gill

79

Grange

Colin Andy

85

Future Golf

Amanda Heapy

88

The Vines

Julie Baird

98

Thaxted

Mark Potter

81

The Vines

Michael Richards

85

Tea Tree Gully

Kathryn Hender

91

The Vines

Julie Dopson

107

Thaxted

David Pateyjohns

82

Willunga

John Keogh

86

Glenelg

Jenny Carter

94

Thaxted

 

 

 

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Ben Owens

70

Thaxted

James Goudie

72

Thaxted

Christine Trimmer

71

The Vines

Sarah Russell

71

North Adelaide

Eric Gill

71

Grange

Bruce Carr

73

Thaxted

Jenny Carter

72

Thaxted

Angela Zammit

72

Thaxted

Steve Huish

73

Thaxted

Jim Hill

74

Thaxted

Jay Burgman

72

Millicent

Julie Baird

77

Thaxted

Simon Norris

74

Links Lady Bay

Brian Welsh

75

Glenelg

Mandy Wachtel

77

Thaxted

Angela Masters

79

Blackwood

Neil Wachtel

75

Thaxted

Nick Clark

75

Thaxted

Gale MacPherson

77

Blackwood

Julie Dopson

83

Thaxted

Phil Chapman

75

Aston Hills

Dave Lyons

76

Thaxted

Marianne Stoettrup

78

Royal Adelaide

Pauline Morrison

87

Royal Adelaide

Paul Gregory

76

The Vines

Roger Hooper

76

Thaxted

Cass Parry

79

Thaxted

 

 

 

 

For full results go to: https://golf.com.au/ga-national-and-state-events-calendar#/competition/5416533/results

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