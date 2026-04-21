A breathless reboot for your senior golf swing!

After 30 years as a golf pro Andrew Emery says he is “excited” to share this senior golf swing video… and it shows.

“Pretty excited to talk about how to create more speed in the golf swing,” he says. “And we’re going to do it the easy way, not the hard way.”

In what is an enthusiastic and at times breathless presentation, Emery suggests most senior golfers are trying to create speed the wrong way… with their body.

“In this video, I’ll show you how to swing into your pivot so the body responds naturally – giving you more speed with less effort. This is one of the simplest ways to pick up effortless distance without changing your swing completely.”

It’s a move you often see Justin Rose repeating before he hits. And you can’t say Emery isn’t giving this swing tips video his all!