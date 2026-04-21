Golf NSW has a flagship new home at Bingara Gorge Golf Course

Golf NSW has acquired Bingara Gorge Golf Course, marking a significant step toward establishing a flagship ‘Home of Golf’ in the state.

Located in Wilton, about 80km southwest of Sydney and 30km from Wollongong, the 90-hectare facility features an 18-hole, par-72 layout designed by Graham Marsh and is widely regarded as one of South West Sydney’s most scenic and technically impressive courses.

The acquisition aligns with Golf NSW’s long-term strategy to create a central hub for participation, high performance and events, while further positioning Wilton as an emerging golfing and lifestyle destination.

“Bingara Gorge offers a rare opportunity to secure a premium course in one of the state’s fastest growing regions,” Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser said.

“Our vision is to elevate the course to championship standard while maintaining an accessible, fun and inclusive experience for golfers of all levels.”

“A key focus will be driving participation initiatives and offering golfing programs to the local community.”

The acquisition from Metro Property Development will provide Golf NSW with a base to grow the game through hosting key events, supporting junior development, delivering a publicly accessible championship course and establishing high-performance training facilities, alongside a future administration headquarters.

Metro Property Development Managing Director Luke Hartman said Golf NSW was the ideal long-term custodian for the course.

“Golf NSW brings the vision, expertise and ambition needed to take this world-class course to its fullest potential, reinforcing Bingara Gorge as the premier community in South West Sydney,” Hartman said.

“Their aspiration to elevate the course to championship standard and establish major training and development facilities will significantly benefit the community and the broader region.”

As part of its long-term plans, Golf NSW intends to establish an administration office, high-performance training facilities and event operations within the clubhouse and pro shop precinct beside the future hotel and The Wilton country club.

This will position Bingara Gorge as a major hub for tournaments, corporate and social golf, and player development.

Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould said the acquisition would boost tourism and expand access to golf across the region.

“This will open up a range of opportunities, including major golfing events, which will increase tourism to the Wollondilly Shire and position the Wilton Growth Area as an upcoming regional centre. Importantly, it will also provide inclusive golf opportunities for our local and broader community.”

Golf operations will continue as normal during the transition, with the course remaining open to the public.

STORY: Liam Wyllie | GOLF AUSTRALIA