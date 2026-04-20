Hend and Allan tie third at 2026 Senior PGA Championship

By
Brian O'Hare
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The spotlight was on Hend earlier at The Concession Golf Club

Australian golfers Scott Hend and Steve Allan were well in the hunt at the year’s first senior major until they were gazumped by a record breaking final round from Stewart Cink.

The Aussie pair started the final round of the Senior PGA Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Florida just one stroke off the lead.
 
They were seeking to end a 24-year Australian drought in senior major championship golf, still live since 

Stewart Ginn’s 2002 win at the Senior Players Championship.

Hend had shared the lead after the second round while Allan had the same status after the first round.

Hend appeared to be in control Sunday, making four early birdies to take a two-shot lead.

That was before Cink, winner of the 2009 Open Championship at Turnberry, found his putting mojo to finish with a course-record 9-under 63 for a six-shot victory over Ben Crane.

Cink said it was a 10-foot par putt he made on the fifth hole that helped ignite the stretch where he played eight holes in 7-under.

Hend (71) responded with birdies at the ninth and 12th holes, but double bogeyed the 16th to finish tied for third with Allan (71).

“The ball kept finding the hole. It liked what I was doing today,” Cink said. “When I worked on my putting (Saturday) night, I wasn’t searching; I was trying to refine. I started playing more break, and it worked.”

PGA TOUR Champions
Senior PGA Championship
The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida
1          Stewart Cink                 69-67-70-63—269       $US540,000
T3        Steve Allan                   66-72-68-71—277       $174,000
T3        Scott Hend                   69-65-72-71—277       $174,000
T5        Steven Alker (NZ)         76-68-68-68—280       $108,283
T12      Cameron Percy             71-71-68-72—282       $59,816
T27      Greg Chalmers             68-70-73-74—285       $18,623
T41      Richard Green              77-69-75-67—288       $9,388
T41      Mathew Goggin           69-72-77-70—288       $9,388
T47      Michael Wright            73-73-73-70—289       $7,607
T69      Stuart Appleby             73-70-73-80—296       $3,723
74        Mick Smith                  75-71-77-78—301       $3,630
MC       Brendan Jones             73-75—148
MC       Craig Hocknull             78-72—150
MC       Mark Hensby               76-75—151
MC       Rohan Allwood            75-76—151
MC       Michael Campbell (NZ) 78-77—155
MC       Brad Burns                   80-75—155

LEADERBOARD

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