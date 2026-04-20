The Lakes in Sydney to host the 2026 Australian PGA Championship

New South Wales will host the BMW Australian PGA Championship for the first time in nearly 30 years when the tournament returns to The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney from November 26-29, 2026.

The venue will host the Championship in 2026 as part of an agreement between the PGA of Australia and the NSW Government through Destination NSW, bringing the event back to the state for the first time since 1998.

No stranger to hosting elite, international golf tournaments, The Lakes is already a three-time host of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, as well as eight editions of the Australian Open, which it last jointly hosted in 2023.

Gavin Kirkman, CEO of the PGA of Australia and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with the NSW Government in bringing the BMW Australian PGA Championship back to Sydney.

“The city is synonymous with world-class sporting events and we are thrilled that we are able to return to The Lakes Golf Club. The venue has a rich history in hosting Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events, so we know we are in for a warm welcome in November.”

The Hon. Steve Kamper MP, Minister for Jobs, Tourism & Sport, said: “The NSW Government is thrilled to be partnering with the PGA of Australia to bring the nation’s most prestigious golf tournament back to Sydney for the first time in almost three decades.

“We can’t wait to welcome some of the best golfers on the planet for the Australian PGA Championship in November at The Lakes, one of our country’s most iconic golf courses. This will be a fair way to tee off Sydney’s summer of sport, reinforcing our city’s reputation as the nation’s home of major international sporting events.

“This is a fantastic coup for our local golf-loving community. But most importantly it will provide a significant boost to the NSW visitor economy, attracting thousands of visiting fans, players and officials who will spend locally, while also showcasing Sydney as one of the world’s great golf destinations on top of everything else we do so spectacularly to a vast international audience of golf enthusiasts.”

The BMW Australian PGA Championship has elevated in stature over the past decade, becoming a truly global sporting event thanks to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour. For the fifth consecutive year, the tournament will launch the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and will be followed the next week by the Australian Open at Kingston Heath in Melbourne.

Ben Cowen, Chief Tournament & Operations Officer of the DP World Tour, said: “We are delighted to be returning to New South Wales and The Lakes Golf Club this November, for what will be our first visit in three years.

“Our members thoroughly enjoy opening our season down under, with the BMW Australian PGA Championship in particular a key launchpad for the Race to Dubai. We look forward to another fantastic edition in Sydney later this year.

“As golf’s Global Tour, we take great pride in providing our members with pathways to the world stage, allowing players to compete with the very best at the highest levels of the game. Co-sanctioned events such as this one are an important part of making this possible.

“We extend our thanks to the NSW Government and Destination NSW for their support of this event, and look forward to a great tournament.”

Tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketek here.

Learn more about the BMW Australian PGA Championship here.