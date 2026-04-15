Kay Mahlook celebrates 50 years of pennant play

Woodlands Golf Club honorary life member Kay Mahlook has just celebrated a huge milestone – 50 years of representing her club in women’s Pennant competition.

And to make a special celebration day even better, Kay won her match 7&6 as Woodlands’ Division 2 Friday Women’s Pennant team won six matches to one against Kew Golf Club.

In 1971, Kay was teaching at a local school fulltime, however golf was an overwhelming passion.

“In those days, there was a huge program of events for women’s amateur golf, but they (competitions) were all played mid-week,” she said.

“It wasn’t a hard decision for me to move to part-time work so that I could play in those events, especially Pennant.”

Kay started her Pennant career in 1972 as a member of Woodlands’ second team.

By the following year, she had advanced to the first team and, regardless of her professional obligations, consistently took annual leave when necessary to participate in Pennant activities.

“Pennant is the ultimate experience for a club golfer,” she said.

“Playing for your club, with team-mates who are your friends, against players from other clubs, some of whom become your friends, and having the privilege of playing so many of Melbourne’s amazing array of courses – is an experience to be cherished.

So why has she only now reached her 50th year some 54 years after she began?

“For several years, I was unable to qualify for either team, even though my handicap was around 11,” she said.

“The level of competition at Woodlands during that period was exceptional. Consequently, I served as a caddie for promising young players’, including Tara Grazules (now Tara Shimmin) – a legendary Pennant Player at Woodlands.

“I’m honoured to be given a game this year and thank the committee for offering it to me. I just hope to play okay and that the team wins’”

As well as her 50 years of pennant play, Kay has volunteered at Woodlands for years, helping women players reach their highest competitive potential.

Her guidance has played a significant role in the teams’ successes and has garnered the respect of all pennant players.

When she hasn’t participated at Pennant level, Kay has helped out players young and old as a caddie and mentor, attending all Friday and Sunday matches played throughout the season in the Melbourne metropolitan area.