Mike Jackson | A local legend breaks his age for the 300th time

By Martin Blake.

Mike Jackson knew the milestone was imminent, but when the moment arrived at Yarra Yarra Golf Club recently, he simply marked it off on the Excel spreadsheet that he keeps.

Like a cricketer taking block after a century, he immediately set out for the next landmark.

Jackson is a legend of Yarra Yarra Golf Club on Melbourne’s Sandbelt, and the milestone was significant: an amazing 300 times he has now broken his age on a golf course by posting a competition score lower than his age in years.

He is 83 now, his milestone round an 81 off the stick, the only glitch being a triple-bogey at the par-4 17th hole that threatened to derail his quest.

“The game’s fascinating, very fascinating. Even at my age, every time I play I’m looking for that magic thing that makes it better for me.”

The truth is that Jackson is in a sweet spot where he hopes – and expects – to break his age virtually every time he plays. He has been doing it for more than a decade, from the day when he shot a 67, aged 72.

Still remarkably fit and active and blessed with a brilliant short game, he plays off a Golf Australia handicap of 5 and tees it up on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at Yarra Yarra – often with his son Mark and grandson Nicholas.

Breaking your age is highly uncommon and reserved for the very best golfers.

In his playing heyday, Jackson was a member of a winning Yarra Yarra team in Division 1 Pennant, won the club championship (at 70), played senior pennant, represented Australia internationally and won 15 tournaments on the national senior tour.

The world record is an outrageous 1,140 by American Mike Barber, and while that would be a tall order for Jackson, he is not done yet.

“I’m a competitive beast but I must admit, I find it hard to concentrate these days,” Jackson said. “But I try and do it every time that I play. I hope to live long enough to do it many more times.”

He is still learning about the game approaching his 84th birthday.

“The game’s fascinating, very fascinating. Even at my age, every time I play I’m looking for that magic thing that makes it better for me.”

STORY: MARTIN BLAKE | GOLF AUSTRALIA