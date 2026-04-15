How to watch the Senior PGA Championship | Australian TV Times

To be played at The Concession Golf Club in Florida, a co-design between Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin that opened in 2006, the Senior PGA Championship was first played in 1937 but has seen just one Australian victor since, Peter Thomson in 1984.
Hopes of a second Aussie winner have been bolstered by an expanded contingent that includes Champions Tour winners in Steve Allan, Richard Green and Mark Hensby along with familiar names such as Cameron Percy, Brendan Jones, Mathew Goggin and Scott Hend.
In addition to multiple major winners including defending champion Angel Cabrera, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Zach Johnson, this year’s Senior PGA Championship marks the over-50s debut of 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson and six-time PGA TOUR winner Rory Sabbatini.
The Senior PGA Championship also features 35 PGA of America members, three of whom spent their formative years in Australia.
Born in Papua New Guinea, Craig Hocknull spent his junior years in Darwin before completing his schooling at the Kooralbyn International School west of the Gold Coast, Mick Smith was a member of the New South Wales state team before pursuing his golf through the US college system and Rohan Allwood grew up in Rockhampton and is now the Head Professional at Chester Golf Club in South Carolina.
Rounding out the Aussie influence is reigning PGA Legends Tour Player of the Year, Brad Burns, who makes his third appearance having missed the cut in both 2021 and 2024.
Senior PGA Championship
The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida
Australasians in the field
Steven Alker (NZ), Rohan Allwood, Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, Brad Burns, Michael Campbell (NZ), Greg Chalmers, Mathew Goggin, Richard Green, Scott Hend, Mark Hensby, Craig Hocknull, Brendan Jones, Cameron Percy, Mick Smith, Michael Wright.
Recent champion: Angel Cabrera
Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1984)
Prizemoney: TBA
2026 Senior PGA Championship Australian TV Broadcast Times
Live 12am-3am Friday on Fox Sports 505;
Live 12am-3am Saturday on Fox Sports 506;
Live 5am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505;
Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.
Social media
Instagram: @seniorpgachamp
X: @seniorpgachamp
Facebook: @SeniorPGAChampionship
Hashtag: #SrPGAChamp
Headliners
Angel Cabrera, two-time major champion, defending Senior PGA champion
Ernie Els, two-time major champion
Padraig Harrington, two-time major champion, three-time senior major champion
Zach Johnson, two-time major champion
Henrik Stenson, 2016 Open champion, making senior debut
Round 1 tee times AEST
Senior PGA Championship
The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida
9:30pm Mark Hensby
9:52pm* Steve Allan
10:03pm Steven Alker (NZ)
10:25pm Greg Chalmers
10:36pm Mick Smith
10:36pm* Michael Campbell (NZ)
10:47pm* Stuart Appleby
11:31pm Craig Hocknull
11:31pm* Rohan Allwood, Brad Burns
2:35am* Scott Hend, Mathew Goggin
2:46am* Michael Wright
3:08am Brendan Jones
3:30am* Richard Green
4:14am Cameron Percy
STORY: Tony Webeck | Golf Australia| PGA of Australia