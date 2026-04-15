How to watch the Senior PGA Championship | Australian TV Times

Major season is well and truly underway and there are 14 Aussies and two Kiwis teeing it up for the first of five PGA TOUR Champions majors, the 2026 Senior PGA Championship.

To be played at The Concession Golf Club in Florida, a co-design between Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin that opened in 2006, the Senior PGA Championship was first played in 1937 but has seen just one Australian victor since, Peter Thomson in 1984.

Hopes of a second Aussie winner have been bolstered by an expanded contingent that includes Champions Tour winners in Steve Allan, Richard Green and Mark Hensby along with familiar names such as Cameron Percy, Brendan Jones, Mathew Goggin and Scott Hend.

In addition to multiple major winners including defending champion Angel Cabrera, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Zach Johnson, this year’s Senior PGA Championship marks the over-50s debut of 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson and six-time PGA TOUR winner Rory Sabbatini.

The Senior PGA Championship also features 35 PGA of America members, three of whom spent their formative years in Australia.

Born in Papua New Guinea, Craig Hocknull spent his junior years in Darwin before completing his schooling at the Kooralbyn International School west of the Gold Coast, Mick Smith was a member of the New South Wales state team before pursuing his golf through the US college system and Rohan Allwood grew up in Rockhampton and is now the Head Professional at Chester Golf Club in South Carolina.

Rounding out the Aussie influence is reigning PGA Legends Tour Player of the Year, Brad Burns, who makes his third appearance having missed the cut in both 2021 and 2024.

Senior PGA Championship

The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida

Australasians in the field

Steven Alker (NZ), Rohan Allwood, Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, Brad Burns, Michael Campbell (NZ), Greg Chalmers, Mathew Goggin, Richard Green, Scott Hend, Mark Hensby, Craig Hocknull, Brendan Jones, Cameron Percy, Mick Smith, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Angel Cabrera

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1984)

Prizemoney: TBA

2026 Senior PGA Championship Australian TV Broadcast Times

Live 12am-3am Friday on Fox Sports 505;

Live 12am-3am Saturday on Fox Sports 506;

Live 5am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505;

Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo Sports.

Social media

Instagram: @seniorpgachamp

X: @seniorpgachamp

Facebook: @SeniorPGAChampionship

Hashtag: #SrPGAChamp

Headliners

Angel Cabrera, two-time major champion, defending Senior PGA champion

Ernie Els, two-time major champion

Padraig Harrington, two-time major champion, three-time senior major champion

Zach Johnson, two-time major champion

Henrik Stenson, 2016 Open champion, making senior debut

Round 1 tee times AEST

Senior PGA Championship

The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida

9:30pm Mark Hensby

9:52pm* Steve Allan

10:03pm Steven Alker (NZ)

10:25pm Greg Chalmers

10:36pm Mick Smith

10:36pm* Michael Campbell (NZ)

10:47pm* Stuart Appleby

11:31pm Craig Hocknull

11:31pm* Rohan Allwood, Brad Burns

2:35am* Scott Hend, Mathew Goggin

2:46am* Michael Wright

3:08am Brendan Jones

3:30am* Richard Green

4:14am Cameron Percy