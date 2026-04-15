Spotlight on New Caledonia as a top golfing destination

New Caledonia is set to welcome the return of one of the South Pacific’s premier golf events, with the Evian New Caledonia Open also helping to shine a spotlight on the island as a top destination for amateur golfers and tourists.

The tournament tees off from the 29th of April until the 2nd of May 2026 at Garden Golf de Dumbéa. The competition, which is recognised by the PGA of Australia, has been revived after years and is putting the destination back on the map of the professional golf circuit.

The 2026 edition forms part of a three-year development plan aimed at re-establishing the tournament as a must-do annual fixture for both professionals and amateurs alike. Held at Garden Golf de Dumbéa, just outside the capital, Noumea, the event will welcome this year a field of approximately 30-40 professional golfers, primarily from Australia and New Zealand, for 4 days of high-level competition.

One of the key highlights of the event will be the team Pro-Am on Saturday, 2nd of May, where amateur players will have the opportunity to team up with a touring professional in an ambrose format. It’s a unique and memorable experience for amateur golfers who have the chance to share the course, insights and camaraderie of the professional game.

Travellers can sign up for the New Caledonia Golf Pass

Beyond the tournament itself, the Evian New Caledonia Open highlights New Caledonia’s position as a great destination for golf enthusiasts. With its striking natural scenery, stable temperatures, and a selection of scenic golf courses set against beautiful backdrops, New Caledonia offers visitors the opportunity to combine a sporting escape with a South Pacific island holiday. Travellers can also sign up for the New Caledonia Golf Pass, which grants access to the 4 greens of Ouenghi, Deva, Dumbéa, and Tina, ensuring plenty of variety for golfers of all experience levels. A pass is only 25,000 XPF per person for the first 3 days, and 80,000 XPF for the Saturday Pro-Am Team.

Event Details

Event: Evian New Caledonia Open 2026

Dates: 29 April – 2 May 2026

Location: Garden Golf de Dumbéa

Recognition: PGA of Australia Pro-Am Series

Format: Individual stroke play over 3 rounds (Handicap 24 or lower)

Eligibility: Men & women, 18+

Highlight: Team Pro-Am – Saturday 2 May 2026

Additional Activities: Partner village, opening ceremony, closing ceremony and prize presentation

For more information on the event, visit:

https://www.inlive.nc/594/evian-new-caledonia-open

For more information on the New Caledonia Golf Pass, visit:

https://golfpass.nc/Site/En

To find out more about the destination, visit:

www.newcaledonia.travel