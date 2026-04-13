McIlroy headed for 2026 Aussie Open after Masters triumph

Rory McIlroy will head to the Australian Open at Kingston Heath in December as a two-time Masters champion after becoming only the fourth player to go back-to-back at Augusta National.

While leading Australian Jason Day faded on the final day, shooting a birdie-less 3-over-par 75 to finish in a tie for 12th position, McIlroy enhanced his status as the best golfer of his generation by claiming his sixth major championship.

A 1-under-par 71 on Sunday was good enough for McIlroy to hold a one-shot margin over world No.1 Scottie Scheffler who stormed home at the weekend, making up 11 shots on the eventual champion with rounds of 65-68.

McIlroy ended the tournament on 12-under-par to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back Masters champions, Woods the last to achieve the feat 24 years ago.

As previously confirmed, McIlroy will return to Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt for this year’s men’s Australian Open to be played from December 3-6.

Tyrrell Hatton (66), Russell Henley (68), Justin Rose (70) and Cam Young (73) shared third at 10-under after a typically rollercoaster Masters Sunday that saw McIlroy gain control with back-to-back birdies in Amen Corner at the 12th and 13th.

“I just can’t believe I waited 17 years to get one green jacket, and I get two in a row,” McIlroy said.

“I think all of my perseverance at this golf tournament over the years has really started to pay off.

“It was a tough weekend. I did the bulk of my work on Thursday and Friday. But just so, so happy to hang in there and get the job done.”

It was far from a stress-free day for McIlroy, who was the co-leader heading into Sunday after forfeiting a six-shot 36-hole lead.

He dropped three shots on the two par-threes on the first nine, falling two shots behind Young at one point.

With the tournament also over, he had to deal with a moment he described as the most stressful of the day as he wondered where an errant tee shot on the 18th had finished up.

“It felt pretty similar to last year,” McIlroy said.

“I made a double early on the first hole last year. I made a double on four this year then I played flawless golf after that.

“I made four birdies and no bogeys going to the last tee knowing that I had a two-shot lead. It’s nice to have that two-shot cushion instead of the one like I had last year.”

Trying to become only the second Australian to earn a green jacket, Day’s victory chances disappeared in the opening seven holes of the final round, a three-shot overnight deficit ballooning to six.

He failed to birdie the gettable par-5 second, bogeyed the par-4 fifth and then double-bogeyed the par-4 seventh after finding a difficult lie in the front bunker and taking two shots to escape.

From there to the clubhouse, the Queenslander parred every hole, but still managing to secure his start for the 2027 Masters thanks to his top-12 finish.

“Obviously it’s nice to be able to come back next year but a little disappointing,” Day said.

“Actually hit 13 greens (in regulation) and played pretty good.

“Just didn’t capitalise on any opportunities. Putted actually quite poorly today so a little unfortunate, but just how it goes.”

Adam Scott finished his 25th consecutive Masters at 2-under-par, in a tie for 24th, after closing with his second 70 of the weekend.

“I just never really got it going. I don’t know, overall I guess I blame the putter,” he said with a smile.

“Well, I’m blaming the putter, but it’s me holding it is I think what I was laughing at. It’s the guy holding it that’s the problem.

“I just didn’t get it rolling on the greens and take advantage of some of the good golf and get any real momentum going.

“The last three holes on Friday kind of really shut me out of a chance yesterday to kind of get back in it like everyone else got back in it.”

He will return to action at the Cadillac Championship in Doral in a fortnight and is adamant his best golf is still ahead of him as he approaches 100 consecutive majors appearances. The 2026 Masters was his 98th in a row.

“My golf game tee to green and short game is better than ever,” the 45-year-old said.

“A lot lies in the putter, a roll or two here or there, so I’m trying to be patient and wait for these four days to come together.

“It feels like my game sits at a high level. I just need to open up the ceiling a little bit somehow and go there.”

STORY: Paul Munnings | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA