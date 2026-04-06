How to watch the 2026 US Masters | Australian TV Times | Preview

It’s US Masters week and the good news is Australians can watch every ball live. The not so good news is you need a pay TV account as once again there will be no free-to-air coverage.

There are other possibilities for the innovative, with, for instance, the official Masters.com site offering a number of free streaming channels with a range of content. But that is officially geo-restricted to those in the United States, so you are going to at least need a decent VPN service to go down that path.

For Australians, the only official Masters TV coverage will be on Foxtel and Kayo, where there will be the usual week long eye-watering extravaganza of available content.

The 2026 Masters tournament officially begins on Thursday evening Australian time with overnight coverage across all four rounds.

Masters Australian TV Broadcast Times (AEST)

Round 1: Friday, from 10:30pm AEST

Friday, from Round 2: Saturday, from 10:30pm AEST

Saturday, from Round 3: Sunday, from 12:00am AEST

Sunday, from Final Round: Monday, from 12:00am AEST (NB: This is the start time given for the official broadcast; still checking to confirm but usually other channels, particularly the Featured Groups channels, start much earlier) 2026 Masters Australian Contenders

Aussie golf fans hoping for an Australian to don the green jacket at Augusta National do have some reason for optimism.

Maybe not a huge surpsise but Aussie golf pundit Larry Canning ‘has a weird feeling in his golf bag” that our only ever Masters champion Adam Scott can do it again this year

Joining the 45 year old Scott in a strong local contingent are fellow major winners Jason Day and Cameron Smith, with up-and-comers Min Woo Lee and Cameron Davis rounding out the team.

2026 US Masters Leaderboard

… more to come…