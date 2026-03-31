How good do you really need to be to turn pro at 50

Many amateur golfers secretly harbour the dream of turning pro when they get older. Sydney’s Guy Wall actually achieved it.

Wall started playing golf as a five year old and by 20 had a very respectable 10 handicap (compare that to a Day or Spieth at the same age). Through a long 9 to 5 career the thought was always there in the back of his mind.

At 50 he took the plunge – but how good to you actually have to be to join him?

Back in 2016 (just over 10 years to the day) we wrote a feature story detailing Wall’s achievement Guy Wall – striking a blow for amateur golfers everywhere

Now a new video takes an inspiring six?hole on?course journey with Wall at Sydney’s Pymble Golf Club and talks honestly about the standard required to be a senior pro, what most club golfers underestimate about senior pro golf, and whether this late-career leap is actually achievable.