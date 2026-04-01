Fuel crisis causes cancellation of NSW veteran ‘Week of Golf’ events

The international fuel crisis resulting from the Iran war has unfortunately caused the cancelation of a number of NSW Veteran Golf association ‘Week of Golf’ tournaments.

No doubt the situation has adversely affected a number of other golf events around the country.

As of Wednesday three ‘WOG’ events had officially announced their cancellation on the NSW Veteran Golfers Association (NSWVGA) website.

They were Narrabri (originally scheduled for 20 – 24 April), Moree (27 April – 1 May) and Muree (4 – 8 May).

Narrabri tournament director Louise Penberthy posted in part:

“Narrabri Week of Golf – CANCELLED

Hi Veterans Golfers,

We regret to advise that, due to the current fuel situation where fuel costs have risen significantly and availability remains uncertain, and the recent withdrawal of several players already, the Narrabri Veterans Week of Golf has had to be cancelled this year.

We understand this will be disappointing news and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. The decision was not made lightly, but the circumstances have made it impractical to proceed with the event as planned.

We appreciate your understanding and ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming you back when the event returns next year.”

Paul Wilde, president of Moree Vets Golf Group posted:

“Moree Week of Golf Cancelled

We have concluded that we are not in control of fuel prices and are disappointed to be in a position that we have no option but to cancel the week. This has not been an easy decision, and we can only say that anyone who wishes to come to Moree at any time, will get to play on the best golf course west of the divide.”

As things stand at present with the war situation there could be further cancellations. ASG has an article with an overview of the NSW week of golf program with a schedule that we keep updated here