Mount Lawley and Kalgoorlie golf clubs score big at WA Industry Awards

Mount Lawley and Kalgoorlie were the big winners at the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards, collecting nine trophies between them on a night of celebration at Optus Stadium.

With almost 550 attendees from all facets of the golf industry, Friday night’s awards gala dinner was one of the biggest on record.

Twenty-one awards were presented on the night, with clubs, facilities and individuals alike recognised for their outstanding achievements throughout 2025.

Mount Lawley GC had the most reason for cheer as they amassed five awards in total after a monumental year that saw the completion of long-term renovation works and the successful hosting of the 2025 WA Open.

As well as being named the Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year and the Best Metro WA Club, Facility or Play to Play, the club’s long-term commitment to sustainability was recognised when it won the WA Environmental Award.

In addition, Mount Lawley’s Rod Tatt was named the Golf Course Superintendent of the Year, with club unsung hero Tim McAuliffe claiming the Volunteer of the Year honours.

Kalgoorlie Golf Course also had a night to remember, picking up four gongs, including the coveted Regional Golf Course of the Year and Best Regional WA Club, Facility or Play to Play categories.

The course’s endeavours to provide more pathways into the game was recognised with them winning the Get Into Golf Venue of the Year, while Correy Price – who, alongside his wife Jemma, has played an instrumental role in growing golf in Kalgoorlie – took home the PGA WA Club Professional of the Year Award.

Regional clubs and facilities shine

Quite aside from Kalgoorlie GC, WA’s regional clubs and facilities annexed several more of the night’s awards.

In recognition of their sterling work in growing junior golf – including national-best participation figures in MyGolf Girls Month last April – Albany Golf Club was named as the MyGolf Venue of the Year.

A finalist in six categories, Dunsborough Lakes GC saw General Manager Matthew Criss pick up the PGA WA Management Professional of the Year, while the Mitchell & Brown Spalding Park Open was voted the PGA WA Tournament of the Year; and Busselton GC’s Harrison Allardyce was awarded the Golf Course Apprentice of the Year.

There was also a notable regional win in one of the night’s new awards for Most Outstanding Western Australian Club, Facility or Place to Play — Off Course.

In what proved to be a hotly contested category featuring five finalists, Karratha Indoor Golf became the inaugural winner, while a further first-time award went to Royal Fremantle in the Women & Girls in Golf category following the blockbuster success of their Women’s Golf Fundamentals Program.

Elsewhere, Minjee Lee won the Outstanding Achievement in Golf Award for the sixth time and former GolfWA Chief Executive Gary Thomas was the recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.

A former teacher, Thomas first became active in the WA golf sector during the 1990s when he served as Development Officer for the Graham Marsh Junior Golf Foundation.

This was followed by a spell as Director of Golf at the Singapore Island Country Club before a return to Perth to take on General Manager roles at Royal Perth and, later, Lake Karrinyup.

In late 2010, Thomas returned to state golf administration and was tasked with completing the amalgamation of the separate men’s and women’s organising bodies. These merged to become GolfWA, with Thomas its first Chief Executive.

“Gary’s commitment to GolfWA has been nothing short of extraordinary. His leadership, integrity and unwavering passion have strengthened our game and our community,” said GolfWA Chair, Emma Elliott.

“We are deeply grateful for Gary’s years of service. His contribution has shaped the organisation we are today, and his legacy will continue to guide us well into the future.”

WA Golf Industry Awards winners

WA PGA Associate of the Year

Georgia McSkimming (Collier Park GC)

PGA WA Club Professional of the Year

Correy Price (Kalgoorlie GC)

PGA WA Coach of the Year — High Performance

Ritchie Smith (Royal Fremantle GC)

PGA WA Coach of the Year — Game Development

Mark Tibbles (The Vines G&CC)

PGA WA Tournament of the Year

Mitchell & Brown Spalding Park Open

PGA WA Management Professional of the Year

Matthew Criss (Dunsborough Lakes GC)

Course Apprentice of the Year

Harrison Allardyce (Busselton GC)

Course Superintendent of the Year

Rod Tatt (Mount Lawley GC)

WA Environmental Award

Mount Lawley GC

Distinguished Service Award

Gary Thomas

MyGolf Venue of the Year

Albany GC

Get Into Golf Venue of the Year

Kalgoorlie GC

Women & Girls in Golf Award

Royal Fremantle GC

Volunteer of the Year

Tim McAuliffe (Mount Lawley GC)

Employee of the Year

Luke Candido (Wembley GC)

Regional Golf Course of the Year

Kalgoorlie GC

Metropolitan Golf Course of the Year

Mount Lawley GC

Most Outstanding Western Australian Club, Facility or Place to Play — Regional

Kalgoorlie GC

Most Outstanding Western Australian Club, Facility or Place to Play — Metropolitan

Mount Lawley GC

Most Outstanding Western Australian Club, Facility or Place to Play — Off Course

Karratha Indoor Golf

Outstanding Golf Achievement Award

Minjee Lee

STORY: Neal Maidment | GOLF WA