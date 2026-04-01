Larry Canning | Starting to feel the US Masters love!

By Larry Canning

If you are like me… god help you, you might also be starting to hum that syrupy song they play at Augusta.

This warm and fuzzy melody was written especially for The Masters by Dave Loggins and is creatively named “Augusta”.

If you listen even harder you might even catch Jim Nantz’s creamy smooth voice beginning his Masters prologue with something along the lines of – “Hello friends”, “A tradition like no other” or “A place where legends are born”.

While I’m using descriptions like syrupy and creamy, lets share the love and offer up some examples of how Augusta has embraced some of the best players in history and bestowed them with a visit to the Butler Cabin to be fitted for a lovely new sports jacket. While we are in the mood, we should also offer some compassion to the guys who felt the wrath of Augusta National’s nasty side, which has seen some the toughest competitors in the game left looking like they have just sat through a remake of the Exorcist.

Being an Aussie Magazine, we should begin with the 2013 show featuring Adam Scott. When golf’s version of David Beckham rolled in the exact same putt Greg Norman narrowly missed 26 years earlier and yelled out “C’mon Aussie!!”. It looked for all money he was heading to the little log cabin with the deer horns on the wall to get measured up. Angel Cabrera had a different script though and birdied the last to force yet another sudden death jobbie in the rainy darkening skies. The final scene only lacked Scotty sinking the winning putt, lifting his broom putter, and triggering a lightning bolt just like the mighty Thor.

On the other side of the coin is Greg Norman who is in desperate need of a Masters consolatory hug. The nasty side of this gorgeous golf course has slapped the Shark across the gills more times than a Bavarian folk dancer.

If I was to pick one slap that gives me the “Brad Pitts” the most, it was Larry Mize’s chip in on the second play-off hole! His Titleist number 3 was travelling that quicky, it would have skipped at least five times across the surface of Rae’s Creek. So lets give Greg a verbal hug and for that matter his poor dog who might still be trying to find a place on the beach to bury that bone.

I know Jack Nicklaus’s 1986 victory at the age of 46 was legendary, but Tiger Woods win after he had broken his leg, back, wrist and marriage was truly exceptional. Since 1949, Ben Hogan was the benchmark for physical comebacks leading to major victories but there’s a strong case for Woodsy to share a seat on that same bench. I’d also put Tige into the frame for being one of Augusta’s faves alongside Arnold, Jack and Seve.

Now lest see… who is our next comforting cuddle going to? Apparently he was about as popular as Meghan Markle at the annual British Royal Fan Club BBQ but I reckon Scott Hoch needs some Masters love. It was April 1989, in yet another intense play-off, the former American Ryder Cupper was on the 10th green, 2 feet from being a major champion. It wasn’t exactly a putt that his opponent, Nick Faldo was about to say – “She’s right mate, whack it in your pocket and let’s go over to the Cabin for a couple of VB’s with Jim Nantz”

Hoch over-read the downhill tiddler and actually had to make a much longer one to avoid a 4 putt and send the boys onto another hole. As you have probably assuming, despite wearing one of the worst jumpers I’ve seen Faldo managed to birdie the brutal 11th hole and claim his first jacket. In Faldo’s defence, he showed a serios pair going for the pin and making three. He truly is one of the great modern-day players and we all know, Sir Nick totally agrees.

I have this weird feeling in my golf bag

The beautiful but wicked Augusta National Golf Course will enter into yet another romantic affair with another lucky bloke in a few weeks time [Thu, Apr 9, 2026 – Sun, Apr 12, 2026] and no doubt there will some poor dude who will need a great big hug and couple shots of Bourbon to ease the pain. If Scotty Scheffler avoids rolling out the pasta with a glass bottle and if Rory stays away from Bryson DeChambeau, the two stars will be piping hot favorites but keep an eye on Adam Scott. Yes readers, ADAM SCOTT!

I have this weird feeling in my golf bag that this gorgeous example of everything I’ve ever wanted to be is on some kind of spiritual path to something extraordinary. If you ask last year’s runner-up Justin Rose, Adam’s age means absolutely nothing and his current form is on a very nice but measured upward trend. Plus this guy would be able to tell you the name of every flower and shrub on this course after playing more times than Fred Riddley.

Trust me my loyal readers, my golf bag has never been wrong.