Karrie Webb to captain Australian golf team at 2028 LA Olympics

Golf Australia will nominate seven-time major champion Karrie Webb to captain the Australian Olympic golf team for a second time at the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Australia’s most decorated major champion created history at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games when she became the first woman to captain both the men’s and women’s golf teams in Olympic competition.

A passionate advocate for the Olympic movement who played a crucial role in the sport’s readmission ahead of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Webb will again lead both teams and, for the first time in Olympic competition, the two-person team that will contest the 36-hole mixed teams event.



Following her experience in Paris, where Hannah Green fell just short of securing Australia’s first medal in Olympic golf competition, Webb is thrilled to have another opportunity to create a positive environment for Australia’s best golfers.

“I have loved the Olympic Games since I was a young girl growing up in North Queensland, so it was a wonderful honour to captain our team in Paris,” said Webb.

“There is already a wonderful camaraderie within Australian golf but it goes to another level when you come together in a team environment wearing the green and gold of your country at an Olympic Games.

“I hope the four athletes who represented Australian golf in Paris had an experience they will hold dear for the rest of their lives and I look forward to welcoming those who qualify for LA28 into the Australian Olympic family.”

A winner of 30 LPGA Tour titles in the United States, including two major championships in the state of California, it was a simple decision to extend Webb’s Olympic captaincy, according to Golf Australia CEO, James Sutherland.

“Few people in the history of our sport have had a greater influence on Australian golf than Karrie Webb,” said Sutherland.

“Karrie did an exceptional job as captain at Paris 2024 so once she expressed her interest in continuing in the role, it was a very easy nomination for Golf Australia to put forward.

“Many of our women who are excelling on the world stage each and every week have benefitted directly from the Karrie Webb Scholarship and I know those who qualify for LA28 will flourish under Karrie’s leadership.”

Hannah Green’s fourth-place finish at Le Golf National in Paris bettered her tie for fifth at Tokyo 2020 and Marcus Fraser’s tie for fifth at Rio 2016 as best performance by an Australian golfer in Olympic competition.

Australia’s golf representatives in Paris were Green and Minjee Lee (women) and Jason Day and Min Woo Lee (men).

The LA28 Olympic golf competition will be played at the famed Riviera Country Club from Wednesday, July 19 until Saturday, July 29, 2028.

STORY: TONY WEBECK | GOLF AUSTRALIA