Hannah Green scores first ever Australian Open-WPGA Championship double

West Australian Hannah Green has completed the WPGA Tour of Australasia major double and extended her winning streak to three on a see-sawing final day at the Australian WPGA Championship.

What shaped as a Sunday duel with South African Casandra Alexander at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club soon became a one-way Green procession, only for the world No.7 to stumble in the middle part of her round and invite challengers back into the fray.

Seeking to add to her HSBC Women’s World Championship and Australian Open wins in her past two starts, Green (69) showed the composure for which she is renowned to play her final 10 holes in 1-under and clinch a four-stroke win at 16-under par.

“I didn’t really know how I was going to perform this week, to be honest,” Green said post-round.

“In the past I’ve actually, when I have won, I haven’t come into tournaments with much form. I’ve kind of flown under the radar if anything and it’s hard to back up a win, especially at home after the Aussie Open.

“It was such a big week. I think when I knew that I was going to win was when I actually hit it on the green on 18. That’s when I probably started to think about it more.

“It feels really amazing. Hasn’t really sunk in, but it’s been a really crazy month.

“I guess it’s been four weeks since I won Singapore, but it’s been really special to be able to do that in Australia.”

As Alexander (71) fought through a mix of birdies, bogeys, an eagle and a double-bogey early in the final round, Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling (68) emerged as Green’s greatest threat.

A week after her Australian Open triumph – also co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour – Green had turned a two-stroke advantage into six with three straight birdies from the second hole.

But then things started to go awry.

A bogey at the par-4 fifth was followed by a second dropped shot at the par-3 sixth, the lead back to just two from Forsterling after scrappy pars at both seven and eight.

That would be as close as anyone would get.

A birdie from 10 feet at nine was a welcome sight and built her lead back out to three and then Green moved a further shot in front after Forsterling’s dropped shot at 13.

A three-putt saw Green make bogey at the par-4 12th for the first time all week but a run of four straight clinical pars was sufficient to extend the lead to four with two holes left to play.

A birdie try at 17 that slipped by the hole as Alexander made birdie and Forsterling picked up a shot on 18 reduced the margin to three on the 72nd hole, a 12-foot birdie up the hill in front of her adoring fans the perfect way to sign off and join close friend Su Oh as the first two names on the Karrie Webb Cup.

Alexander and Forsterling shared second place, England’s Meghan MacLaren pinching outright fourth with three straight birdies to end her tournament at 10-under par.

Three Australians ended the week inside the top 10, West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard’s 5-under 66 the round of the day, elevating her into a share of ninth alongside LPGA Tour veteran Sarah Kemp (69) at 7-under.

“I was really happy with how the last two weeks have gone,” said Hinson-Tolchard, who is in her second season on the Ladies European Tour.

“And having a great round today to finish off the three-week stretch is kind of like the cherry on top of everything.”

Photo: Candice High/WPGA Tour of Australasia

STORY: TONY WEBECK | WPGA