The ultimate mates golf trip on the Sunshine Coast | But it ain’t cheap!

If you’re looking to burn a considerable hole in your golfing holiday budget (perhaps for evermore), the just released ‘The Makepeace Masters’ could be absolutely perfect for a group of your friends or family.

Inspired by the theatre, exclusivity and thrill of the world’s most coveted golf tournaments, Queensland’s Makepeace Island has unveiled The Makepeace Masters – a five-day luxury golf escape that delivers major tournament cachet without the ballots and the long-haul flights.

Designed for golfers who prefer to play rather than follow the field, the experience includes five rounds of championship golf across the Sunshine Coast’s most respected courses, four nights of exclusive-use private island accommodation, luxury transfers, and all meals prepared by one of Australia’s most acclaimed chefs.

The all-inclusive package is priced at… hiccup, hiccup… $92,000 for up to eight guests.

Makepeace Island General Manager Kate Gilbert says the idea was born after one of the retreat’s owners staged his own version of a Masters-style tournament on the island.

“We watched it unfold and thought, why isn’t this an experience we offer?” she says. “Guests always talk about the iconic tournaments, but when you listen closely, it’s not the crowds they are chasing, it’s the thrill of playing and the stories that come with it.

“Golf comes up constantly here. Guests talk about the Masters Tournament and the Ryder Cup – about trying to secure tickets and about setting 2.00 am alarms to catch final round tee times on the big screen. But what they really seem to want isn’t the spectacle. It’s the hit.”

A Master’s Week that is played, not watched

Securing tickets to the world’s most coveted tournaments is notoriously difficult, and even then, the experience is about observing rather than playing.

“With the Makepeace Masters, guests can screen Augusta on the resort’s big screen, then wake up and live their own tournament. There’s no ballot, no crowds and no compromise. Just five days of great golf with good friends hosted by a team known for discreet ultra-high net worth hospitality.”

Five Courses. Five Personalities

The Makepeace Masters includes private transfers, golf buggies, and pre-booked tee times to a mix of Sunshine Coast courses curated for variety, challenge and character.

These include:

· Palmer Coolum, a former PGA Championship host known for a bold and demanding course

· Noosa Springs Golf & Spa Resort, which offers a private club polish and a quiet challenge

· Twin Waters Golf Club, a relaxed course designed by five-time Open Champion Peter Thomson

· Peregian Springs, which delivers a social, easy day out

· Maroochy River Golf Club, ideal for honest, no-nonsense community golf.

The Island Advantage

Between rounds, golfers retreat to Makepeace Island, just a 10-minute cruise from Noosa, where the focus shifts from fairways to recovery and camaraderie. The package also includes:

· Four nights’ riverfront accommodation across oversized villas and island pavilions

· All meals prepared by an acclaimed executive chef (golf-themed events on request)

· Tennis, standup paddleboarding, sunset bar cruises, and skipper-led fishing

· full-sized bar and billiards, and an on-island bartender for 19th hole rituals.

Swap the Spectator Badge

Instead of chasing events like The Masters (early April), PGA Championship (mid May), US Open (mid June), The Open Championship (mid July), and the Ryder Cup (late September, biennial), the package brings the fun back home. The Makepeace Masters has limited availability and is priced at $92,000 for up to eight guests over five days. For more information, visit www.makepeaceisland.com/

NB: The resort appeals particularly to the multi-generation holidaymaker with 75% of all bookings now including grandparents, parents and grandkids seeking a place to go to build memories.