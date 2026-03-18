Leonay top western Sydney veteran golf interclub at Stonecutters Ridge

Leonay have shown that they intend to be a force this year after dominating the second interclub challenge conducted by Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association hosted last Monday by Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club.

In the much treasured team event (where the best four stableford scores achieved by club members forms the team score) Leonay accrued a very creditable 145 stableford points thanks to Phillip Tucker ( with 40), Joseph Kent (38), Vince Peca (36) and Ned Pilay (31). This proved only just too good for the ever-strong teams from Richmond (142) and Dunheved (141). These three were followed by Wallacia (138), Stonecutters and Glenmore (134), Penrith (131) and Springwood (120).

After taking out the same team prize at Glenmore Heritage Valley last month, Leonay have taken an early lead in the Club of the Year Competition. After the two rounds Leonay have totalled 298 points to have a lead on Glenmore (285), Richmond (278) and Dunheved (273). These four have already established a good lead on the remainder of the affiliated clubs – Penrith (255). Wallacia (248), Springwood (238) and Stonecutters (227).

Leonay featured prominently in the 2BBB Stableford competition, finishing second in both the men’s and women’s events. In the men’s event Peter Cromer and Martin Berg or Wallacia, with 48 points edged out the Leonay pair of Phil Tucker and Vince Peca by a single point. In the women’s 2BBB the Richmond pair of Suzanne Still and Carmen Salkeld (46 points) dominated the field finishing ahead of of Julie Sutcliff and Joe Ornelas from Leonay (40 points).

While not appearing amongst the team prizewinners, the home club, Stonecutters Ridge, took home a swag of individual prizes.

Judy Loader won the ladies individual stableford competition with 33 points, just ahead of Lynette Luttinger of Richmond (32 points). Stonecutters also took out second place in the men’s B Grade competition with Terence Cheong (33 points) falling behind Paul Evans (Richmond) with 39 points.

Greg McDonald reversed the trend in the men’s C Grade, securing the win for Stonecutters with 34 points, a single point ahead of Dunheved’s Frank Harvey.

REPORT: NOEL HOPPE | WSRVGA