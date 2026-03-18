2026 Blue Mountains Senior Classic

The 2026 Blue Mountains Classic offers male senior amateur golfers the chance to play three alluring courses over three days with the chance of winning $1000s in prizes.

As the promo says, you can ‘climb the leaderboard at altitude’ and by playing the three courses over three days increase your Golf NSW Senior Order of Merit points.

EVENT OVERVIEW

The Blue Mountains Classic events are 18-hole stroke play for male amateur golfers aged 50 and over. It forms part of a three-day “swing” through the Blue Mountains, allowing players to compete in three separate Senior Order of Merit events in one week.

THE THREE-COURSE CIRCUIT

The following three courses make up the Blue Mountains SOOM week. Each event requires a separate entry and offers individual SOOM points:

Wentworth Falls Country Club

Date: Wednesday, 25 March 2026

Format: 18-Hole Stroke (SOOM Event)

Course Highlight: Known for its lush fairways and scenic setting, Wentworth Falls offers a challenging but fair test for senior golfers navigating the mountain terrain.

Leura Golf Club

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026

Format: 18-Hole Stroke (SOOM Event)

Course Highlight: The oldest course in the Blue Mountains, featuring spectacular views of the Jamison Valley. It is a picturesque layout that rewards precision over power.

Blackheath Golf Club

Date: Friday, 27 March 2026

Format: 18-Hole Stroke (SOOM Event)

Course Highlight: Nestled in the heart of the mountains, Blackheath is famous for its rhododendrons and maples. The course provides a unique parkland experience with undulating greens.

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Eligibility: Open to male amateurs aged 50+ with a current GA Handicap.

Trophies: Prizes awarded for Scratch and Nett winners, Runners-up, and Age Categories (including 65+).

Entry Fee: $40 for members, $65 for visitors.

MORE INFO AT GOLFNSW