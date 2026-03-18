How to watch the 2026 Australian WPGA Championship

After an abridged inaugural staging in 2022 and a tournament wiped out by Cyclone Alfred 12 months ago, the Australian WPGA Championship gets its time to shine at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast

Coming on the back of her emotional victory at the Australian Open last week, world No.9 Hannah Green headlines the field along with fellow LPGA Tour star Stephanie Kyriacou and leading players from the Ladies European Tour.

This week marks the final event of a four-event swing co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour, a total of 37 countries to be represented when Round 1 tees off on the Palms Course on Thursday morning.

Players will compete for a total of $600,000 in prizemoney and the chance to have their name etched on the Karrie Webb Cup, a trophy that Victorian Su Oh won in 2022.

Oh is one of eight players in the field this week who played at Royal Queensland in 2022, including then amateurs Kirsten Rudgeley and Kelsey Bennett.

Both Rudgeley and Bennett are now entrenched on the Ladies European Tour, Bennett securing her first win two weeks ago at the Australian Women’s Classic.

That victory – and the associated two-year exemption on the LET – is motivation for the other emerging Aussies to put their best foot forward this week, according to Karrie Webb

“It’s good for the LET girls to be able to come down and play four events in Australia and it’s a great opportunity for our Aussie girls, too,” said Webb.

“Even the girls who don’t have LET status just yet, it’s great experience to be playing up in that next level and they have the chance to play their way onto that tour with a good week.

“Kelsey Bennett winning two weeks ago, that secures her card for the next two years at least and now she’ll be one of the players to watch.”

Of the international contingent, Singapore’s Shannon Tan – who was top 10 at the 2024 Vic Open – is currently ranked No.93 in the world and South Africa’s Casandra Alexander had a win and three runner-up finishes on the LET last year.

The final two rounds of the Australian WPGA Championship will be broadcast live on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm-5pm AEDT on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports.

Photo: Tristan Jones/LET

Australian WPGA Championship

Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club (Palms Cse)

Prizemoney: $600,000

Australian WPGA Championship LIVE TV COVERAGE

TV times: 12pm-5pm AEDT Saturday and Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports.

Past champions

2022 Su Oh

Players to watch

Hannah Green – 2026 Australian Open champion

Stephanie Kyriacou – Two-time LET winner

Kelsey Bennett – Australian Women’s Classic winner

Shannon Tan – Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner

Cholcheva Wongras – 2025 WPGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Diksha Dagar – Two-time Olympian, two-time LET winner

Social media

Live scores: golf.com.au

Facebook: @WPGATour, @LadiesEuropeanTour

Instagram: @WPGATour, @LETgolf

X: @WPGATour, @LETgolf