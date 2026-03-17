Duntryleague Golf Club celebrating landmark 150th anniversary

One of regional New South Wales’ most treasured institutions, Duntryleague Golf Club, will celebrate an extraordinary milestone in April this year marking 150 years of gathering at the magnificent Orange landmark.

To honour the occasion, Duntryleague will host a 150-Year Anniversary Weekend, featuring a special anniversary celebration and a community Family Fun Day on Sunday 12 April, set among the sweeping grounds and historic mansion of one of Australia’s most picturesque golf courses.

A Relaxed Sunday on the Green

Guests are invited to settle in across the expansive lawns of Duntryleague, glass in hand, enjoying local wine, food and relaxed hospitality with plenty of space for families and friends to spread out and soak up the atmosphere.

As the afternoon drifts toward golden hour, the celebration takes a playful turn with the “Gilmore Competition” which invites guests to step up to the tee Happy Gilmore-style and take their best running swing. Perfectly timed for sunset drinks, the moment will raise a glass to 150 years of gathering at Duntryleague.

A Day Designed to Be Shared

The Family Fun Day has been curated as a relaxed, all-ages celebration where families can wander the gardens, children can play freely on the lawns, and friends can gather over food, music and shared moments.

From morning coffee through to afternoon drinks, visitors are invited to slow down, explore and experience Duntryleague at their own pace.

Throughout the day, guests will also have the opportunity to step inside rarely accessed spaces, with garden and mansion tours offering a glimpse into the heritage and stories that have shaped Duntryleague across a century and a half.

Photo moments in front of the grand historic mansion will capture new memories against a backdrop that has framed generations of celebrations, weddings and milestones.

Live music on the lawns, children’s games, putting competitions and family-friendly challenges will keep the atmosphere lively while guests enjoy the venue’s hospitality and scenic views across the course.

Weddings Through the Decades

The anniversary also honours the countless couples who have celebrated their weddings at Duntryleague, reinforcing its reputation as one of the Central West’s most enduring and romantic wedding venues.

More Than a Golf Course

Founded in 1876, Duntryleague is one of the oldest sporting institutions in the region. With its sweeping fairways, heritage mansion and central Orange location, the estate has become one of the Central West’s most distinctive destinations for golf, hospitality, events, weddings and accommodation.

Join the Celebration: Sunday 12 April | 10am – 3pm

Duntryleague Golf Club, Woodward Street, Orange NSW

For bookings, enquiries and more information visit duntryleague.com.au or follow @Duntryleague on social media.

Family Fun Day – Program of Events – Sunday 12 April 2026

10:00am – Food stalls, coffee van.

10:30am – Kids’ games throughout the day – apple bobbing / giant jenga / cornhole / golfing games / face painting (at 11am).

11:00am – Garden tour

11:30am – 12:00pm – Photo opportunity in front of the historic mansion.

12:00pm – Music on the Green with Milly Washbrook.

12:30pm – Kids’ putting competition.

1:00pm – 2:00pm – Mansion tour.

2:30pm – Happy Gilmore Competition

– 1st prize: Staycation

– 2nd prize: $100 drinks voucher

5:00pm – Sunset drinks