Nadene Gole and Christopher Campbell snaffle 2026 NSW Senior Amateur crowns

Christopher Campbell has claimed the 2026 NSW Senior Amateur title on debut, while Victorian Nadene Gole has defended her lead to win a second state crown at Wollongong Golf Club and The Links Shell Cove.

Campbell, a three-time NSW Mid-Amateur champion, finished at six-under-par with rounds of 69, 66 and 72. Cabramatta’s Miklos Nagy, the late call-up who gatecrashed the leaderboard from the reserve list, pushed Campbell all the way before finishing runner-up at one-under.

The win adds to Campbell’s considerable pedigree, a former Japan Golf Tour winner who represented the NSW Interstate Series team, including the winning 2002 side, and a three-time NSW Mid-Amateur champion since returning to the amateur ranks.

For Gole, it is the latest chapter in a remarkable senior career, a former Ladies European Tour winner who claimed the Danish Open in 1996, she has dominated the senior women’s circuit since returning to competition, winning all six Australian state titles and the national championship in a single year, and claiming both the R&A and US Senior Women’s Amateur titles in 2024 to become the first Australian to hold both simultaneously.

The final round was not without its drama. Campbell mixed birdies with three difficult holes that could have changed the outcome, but held his nerve when it mattered.

“Today I had maybe three holes that went absolutely pear-shaped, but had a few birdies to make up for it. It could have been anything today,” he said.

Campbell was full of praise for the quality of the contest and his playing partners throughout the week, particularly Nagy.

“Miklos was a great competitor, both played well, and it was a very nice battle fought in good nature,” he said.

“I would have liked him to do better, but I always want to win myself.”

The Mt Broughton golfer also reflected on his complicated relationship with Wollongong Golf Club, a course he has historically found mentally challenging. Today felt different.

“I sort of executed a bit better, and apart from the three disaster holes, I was pretty close to where I was trying to aim my shots, which was good for me around here,” he said. Campbell revealed the last time he won at Wollongong was at age 17.

Asked whether victory was expected coming into the week, Campbell was characteristically measured.

“I never really expect anything. I try to concentrate on the process and playing golf at all times. But I have been playing OK recently, so I would have been disappointed if I came here and didn’t play anywhere near the golf I wanted to.”

Campbell also took a moment to praise both venues.

“The greens at both courses were great, and I think that really makes the tournament. Everyone was trying to just ferry the ball down to the hole. Both courses did a great job of that.”

In the women’s event, Gole claimed her second NSW Senior Amateur title — her first since 2023 — finishing at eight-over-par with rounds of 76, 71 and 75. Defending champion Sue Wooster, also Victorian, pushed her hard throughout the final round and finished two shots back in second.

Gole started the day with a five-shot cushion, but Wooster made a charge, and the Wollongong finale became a genuine contest.

“Sue was playing some amazing golf, she was holing everything, at one point I think she was two or three under,” Gole said.

“I didn’t play great golf, but I just happened to stay in the game.”

The 2023 champion was honest about her game this week, particularly given the tough conditions throughout.

“My rhythm was off today, but it always comes down to patience. I just hang in there, and if someone plays better than me, well, that’s just how it is and all I could do is keep doing what I do,” she said.

Gole was also quick to acknowledge the quality of the women’s field.

“There are great players here — Jacqui (Morgan), Gemma (Dooley), Lou (Mullard). There are a lot of great players that come and play, so I’m very happy to be taking the NSW Senior Championship cup home.”

Adding a personal dimension to the win, Gole celebrated her 31st wedding anniversary on the course during round two, and was able to pair the milestone with a title on day three.

“We were sort of joking yesterday, but it’s come to fruition,” she said with a smile.

“We’ll drive home tomorrow and go out for dinner, we can actually celebrate without thinking about getting in the car.”

The day also produced a moment of individual brilliance when Queensland’s Michael Neaton aced the 10th hole at Wollongong, his 11th career hole-in-one.

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STORY: Kassidy Rogan | GOLF NSW