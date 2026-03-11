How to watch the 2026 Heritage Classic

After a fabulous three-week swing in New Zealand, the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia returns to Victoria for the final two events of the 2025/2026 season.

First up this week is the fourth staging of the Heritage Classic at The Heritage Golf and Country Club in Melbourne’s famed Yarra Valley, the site of James Conran’s history-making triumph 12 months ago.

Conran’s win made he and his father, Steven, the first father-son duo with wins on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, but he will have a hard time going back to back.

Fresh off his win at the sixth playoff hole at the ISPS HANDA Japan-Australasia event in Auckland on Sunday, Travis Smyth comes to the Heritage Classic as the new No.1 on the Order of Merit and seeking to cement that status in just his fourth start of the year.

The 31-year-old has a more than 200-point buffer from second-placed Cameron John and, like Elvis Smylie a year go, can clinch the DP World Tour card and ticket to The Open Championship at the penultimate event of the year.

“I’m looking forward to playing next week in Heritage and then the season finale at The National,” said Smyth.

“I know I’m going to be up there for a chance to play for that top spot, get on the DP World Tour, which would be amazing.

“I’ve been trying to take my game to another tour for years now. I’ve gone to Korn Ferry (Tour) a handful of times and haven’t been successful so if I can clinch one of those spots, I’ll be very happy.”

Like Smyth, former Order of Merit champion David Micheluzzi plays his fourth event of the season this week but is hunting his first made cut, having failed to make the weekend at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, Crown Australian Open and Victorian PGA Championship.

The hunt for the second and third spots on the Order of Merit is also set to intensify with just 170 points separating third-placed James Marchesani and sixth-placed Haydn Barron, 190 points up for grabs for the winner both this week and the season finale at The National in a fortnight’s time.

Heritage Classic TV Times

The final two rounds of the Heritage Classic will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports at a later time of 4pm-7pm AEDT Saturday and 2pm-7pm AEDT Sunday.

Heritage Classic

The Heritage Golf and CC (St John Cse)

Prizemoney: $250,000

TV times: Live 4pm-7pm AEDT Saturday; Live 2pm-7pm AEDT Sunday on Fox Sports Main Event and Kayo Sports.

Players to watch

Travis Smyth – ISPS HANDA Japan-Australasia champion, Order of Merit leader

David Micheluzzi – 2022/2023 Order of Merit champion

Cameron John – Queensland PGA and Vic Open champion

James Conran – Defending champion

Matthew Griffin – 2024 champion and course record holder

Billy Dowling – Reigning Australian Amateur champion

Past champions

2025 James Conran

2024 Matthew Griffin

2013 David Bransdon

Greatest winning margin

6, Matthew Griffin (2024)

Low 18-hole score

61, Matthew Griffin (2024)

Low 36-hole score

126, Matthew Griffin (2024)

Low 54-hole score

195, Matthew Griffin (2024)

Low 72-hole score

264, Matthew Griffin (2024)

Low tournament round

61, Matthew Griffin (Rd 1, 2024)

Low front-nine score

28, Corey Lamb (R2, 2024)

Low back-nine score

28, Matthew Griffin (R1, 2024)

Most eagles in a tournament

4, James Conran (2025)

Most eagles in a round

3, James Conran (R4, 2024)

Most birdies in a tournament

28, Matthew Griffin (2024)

Most birdies in a round

11, Matthew Griffin (R1, 2024)

Consecutive birdies in a round

8, Matthew Griffin (Holes 10-17, R1, 2024)

Total number of birdies

48, Aaron Townsend