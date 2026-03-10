How to watch the 2026 Women’s Australian Open

The women’s Australian Open returns to Adelaide for the first time since 2020, with Kooyonga Golf Club once again hosting an Aussie women’s major.

The third of four weeks of co-sanctioned events with the Ladies European Tour, the Australian Open is back at Kooyonga for a second time, following on from 2018 when Jin-Young Ko claimed the Patricia Bridges Bowl.

With a prize fund of $1.7million, there’s plenty to play for as the WPGA Tour of Australasia season reaches its climax, as well as a shot at earning playing rights on the Ladies European Tour for the next three years.

Headlining the field are Major Champions Hannah Green, Grace Kim and Minjee Lee, joined by fellow LPGA Tour players Steph Kyriacou, whom the aforementioned won the International Crown with last year, Cassie Porter and Karis Davidson.

With Kim and Lee in the field, it’s the first time in history that two reigning Australian Major Champions have competed in an Australian Open. Kim won her first Major crown at the Amundi Evian Championship, with Lee winning her third Major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Green, who won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2019, has made an excellent start to her 2026 campaign, as she won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore for a second time just a fortnight ago.

Green’s victory also saw her move up to ninth on the Women’s Rolex World Rankings, joining Lee (4) inside the Top Ten.

There are 31 Australians in the field, hoping to add their names alongside Jan Stephenson, Jane Crafter and five-time victor Karrie Webb as Australian Open champions, with Webb last winning in 2014.

Ahead of making her first appearance Kooyonga, Kyriacou spoke of the challenge facing the home competitors this week.

“I don’t know if it puts more pressure, but I think it’s just something really cool to look forward to when you do lift that trophy,” she said. “I mean, you’re going to be on a trophy with all those amazing Australian golfers.

“I think for all of us, (this ranks) especially pretty high, because this is a national open and coming home, playing at home, I know the other girls like it. I really like it. So I think it’s definitely a tournament we all want to win in our career.

“I think it’s always exciting. It is a bit nerve-racking because there’s thousands of eyes just on you. But I think being an Aussie playing in front of Australian crowds, it makes it easier because I mean, no matter how you play, they’re always going to be encouraging and they’re going to be supporting you. So I think for us, we have that homeground advantage.”

Kelsey Bennett arrives in Adelaide on the back of her first WPGA Tour and LET victory last week at the Australian Women’s Classic. Just a week on from being in contention close to home at the Ford Women’s NSW Open, the Mollymook native produced a gutsy one under par final round to win by four strokes from Meghan MacLaren and Caley McGinty.

All four rounds of the Australian Open will be broadcast on Fox Sports, Kayo and the Nine Network from 12.30pm-5.30pm on Thursday and Friday, with weekend coverage half an hour earlier from 12-5pm (AEDT).



AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Venue: Kooyonga Golf Club

Prizemoney: A$1,7000,000

Live scores: golf.com.au

Facebook: @WPGATour, @LadiesEuropeanTour

Instagram: @WPGATour, @LETgolf

X: @WPGATour, @LETgolf

TV COVERAGE

The women’s Australian Open is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo and the Nine Network.

*All times AEDT.

Round 1: Thursday 12.30-5.30pm

Round 2: Friday 12.30-5.30pm

Round 3: Saturday 12-5pm

Final Round: Sunday 12-5pm



PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minjee Lee – Three-time Major winner, reigning Women’s PGA Champion

Hannah Green – 2019 Women’s PGA Champion, seven-time LPGA Tour winner

Grace Kim – Reigning Amundi Evian Championship winner

Steph Kyriacou – Two-time Ladies European Tour winner

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2024 Jiyai Shin (KOR)

2023 Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

2022 Ashleigh Buhai (RSA)

2020 Inbee Park (KOR)

2019 Nelly Korda (USA)