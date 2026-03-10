Maiden win for Paul Griffiths | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

Not even a mid-round double-bogey could derail Paul Griffiths from earning his maiden win on the PGA Legends Tour at The Valley Legends Pro-Am.

Making his second start at The Valley on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, Griffiths was flying after making the turn in 1-under in the morning wave and then adding an eagle at the par-5 10th.

Calling it “one of the best double-bogeys I’ve ever made”, Griffiths dropped two shots at the par-4 11th but steadied with two pars and then peeled off three birdies in four holes to post 4-under 63 at the par-67 layout.

Knowing the score to beat, the afternoon wave then took their turn, Peter Jones (64) getting closest but ultimately one-shot shy of Griffiths and his winning total.

“Feels amazing,” said Griffiths, pictured with The Valley GM, Brenda Rogers, and Head PGA Professional, Shane Johnson.

“To be able to shoot a score like 4-under around a course like this, it’s obviously my first win, so very, very excited.

“I played last year as my first year out on the Legends Tour and the course took me apart because I didn’t really know what I was doing.

“I had a bit more knowledge this year and managed to get myself around and keep myself out of trouble most of the day.”

“It’s probably one of the best double-bogeys I’ve ever made,” said Griffiths of his misfortune on 11.

“I hit four really, really good shots and ended up with a six.

“I kept myself out of trouble and sort of got myself in close and the greens were fantastic this morning, so I was able to roll in a few putts.”

1 Paul Griffiths 63

2 Peter Jones 64

T3 Lucien Tinkler 65

T3 John Onions 65

T3 Euan Walters 65

T3 Michael Isherwood 65

February 6

Drought broken at Gardiners Run

A more than three-year wait finally came to an end as Carl Smedley bested a stellar PGA Legends Tour field to claim the Homehealth & Medical Supplies Gardiners Run Legends Pro-Am.

Smedley’s only previous Legends Tour win came at the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am in July 2022 yet he defied that drought with a superb 7-under 65 to finish one-stroke clear of multiple winner this season David McKenzie as four players shared third.

Starting from the 14th tee, Smedley headed to the front nine at Gardiners Run 1-under par yet peeled off five birdies in the space of seven holes to be 5-under with four to play.

He picked up a shot at the par-5 10th to move to 6-under and then closed out with the eighth birdie of his round at the par-4 13th to clinch victory.

“I was in awe of myself actually,” said a thrilled Smedley.

“Today was probably the first time in a long time that every iron shot that I hit came out the way I wanted it to, and the distance control was really good.”

“I think I hit like 17 greens in regulation and the only one I missed was with a short wedge,” said Smedley. “I hit it over the back of the green.

“Hit a lot of six irons, all the par 3s, I hit them close and I played the par 3 a few under.

“I drove the ball well and I hit my irons really close all day.

“The greens are as true as you’ll get. You hit it online, it doesn’t bounce offline. It just stays rolling end over end. It’s just perfect.

“I did roll the ball quite well on the greens. A better surface I don’t think you’ll find anywhere.”

1 Carl Smedley 65

2 David McKenzie 66

T3 Paul Griffiths 68

T3 Euan Walters 68

T3 Michael Long 68

T3 Guy Wall 68

March 5

Lonard’s record round at Club Mandalay

He first took one step back, but it didn’t stop Peter Lonard from setting a new low mark in winning the Undercover Roasters Legends Pro-Am at Club Mandalay Golf Course.

Admitting that he had a “sooky la la” moment after making bogey at the par-4 ninth, Lonard responded with eight birdies across his final 17 holes to post 7-under 65 to set a new course record and claim his first win of the 2026 PGA Legends Tour season.

A couple of days after finishing outside the top 10 at Bairnsdale, Lonard’s signature stellar iron play took advantage of more fairways found to finish one stroke clear of Michael Long (66) with Andre Stolz (67) third.

“I haven’t been driving it very well,” Lonard conceded.

“Today was a bit better and hopefully it’ll be a bit better again tomorrow. And if you’re not in play, you’re not in play.

“I had a lot of opportunities, hit some pretty good iron shots and at the end of the day, I was pretty happy.”

“I made four birdies after the bogey, so 3-under after nine, and then I managed to make another four birdies on the back nine,” said Lonard.

“I hit it reasonably well and I putted really well. I really didn’t miss anything that I should have gotten, so that was a pleasant surprise after the start to the year.”

1 Peter Lonard 65

2 Michael Long 66

3 Andre Stolz 67

T4 David Wilson 69

T4 Robert Farley 69

T4 Paul Powell 69

T4 Euan Walters 69

