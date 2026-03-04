Hannah Green looking to continue the winning at home

Seven-time LPGA Tour winner Hannah Green has set her sights on completing the WPGA Tour of Australasia’s major quinella on the back of her one-stroke victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. Back home in Perth ahead of next week’s women’s Australian Open (Kooyonga Golf Club, March 12-15) and the Australian WPGA Championship (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, March 19-22), the 29-year-old West Australian spoke with media about her latest victory and how it can fuel her quest for a maiden women’s Australian Open. Green will be joined at the women’s Australian Open by fellow major champions Minjee Lee and Grace Kim along with the fourth member of the victorious International Crown team, Stephanie Kyriacou, Aussie LPGA Tour stars Cassie Porter and Karis Davidson and a talented international contingent from the Ladies European Tour. A week later, Green will be accompanied by Kyriacou, Sarah Kemp, leading players from the LET and emerging Aussie stars Kirsten Rudgeley, Kelsey Bennett, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Justice Bosio. In what shapes as a two-week celebration of the strength of women’s golf in Australia, Green remains determined to add her national Open and the Karrie Webb Cup to her growing trophy cabinet. “I feel like there might be more eyes on me now, maybe some more external pressure, but they’re both events that I really want to take as seriously as I would any other event,” said Green, who climbed to No.9 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking after her latest win. “Australian Open, we didn’t have last year and we’re returning to Adelaide, which is another place that I’ve had some good results. “I’m looking forward to getting back to Kooyonga. I feel like it’s a really strong golf course for us women. “I hope to see lots of familiar faces come back to watch us, but I definitely am going to hope to win both of those events.” As in Singapore, Green will have husband and four-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner Jarryd Felton on the bag for her next two events, hubby proving his worth on the bag when it mattered most. “There were a couple times where I made some bogeys that were perhaps quite soft and I got angry or whatever it may be, but he would just know the right thing to say in that moment,” Green added. “He knew when to kick me up the butt and just be like, “All right, settle down” or to sympathise with me. “Things like that make a big difference throughout the tournament and obviously the round. “It definitely helps having the win together for these next two weeks. We have only played good golf together. Hopefully I continue to do that.” Tickets for the 2026 women’s Australian Open can be purchased through Ticketek, with single-day, multi-day and hospitality options available.