How to watch the 2026 Australian Women’s Classic.

Magenta Shores
Week two of the four-week WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour (LET) co-sanctioned action arrives on the New South Wales Central Coast this week in the form of the Australian Women’s Classic.
 
Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club is a new venue for the event that launched the professional career of Stephanie Kyriacou, who will tee it up over the coming weeks at the women’s Australian Open and Australian WPGA Championship, but is a familiar one for both Tours and their players.
 
A previous host to the Ford Women’s NSW Open, and a welcoming refuge to displaced LET players after Cyclone Alfred hit the Gold Coast last year, the Graham Marsh designed links-style venue has already been the talk of the field for its quality conditioning.
 
Requiring an array of shots to be successful, it was Maria Jose Uribe Duran who triumphed the last time Magenta Shores hosted one of the premier events run by Golf NSW, with the now retired Colombian closely followed by the returning Marta Martin and Cara Gainer.
 
Gainer was in the mix at Coffs Harbour when it hosted the Australian Women’s Classic in 2025 and will no doubt like her chances, as will Kelsey Bennett, who shapes as one of the leading home hopes in the field this week.
 
Armed with course knowledge at Magenta, Bennett arrives in a rich vein form having shared eighth last week at the NSW Open held for the second straight year at Wollongong Golf Club.

Leading last week after an opening 65, Bennett believing her game is well placed heading into her third event of the season, while the New South Wales product is happy with her planning while trying to maintain energy levels over a busy month of important golf at home.

“I had a bit of a day off yesterday, so it was quite nice,” Bennett said.

“I made the effort to come up here Sunday, so gave me the morning off here yesterday, so I am ready to roll.

“The game’s feeling really good. Just going to try and continue to have good ball striking, this course is a bit of a ball strikers’ course, the greens are pretty undulated, so hopefully hit it in the right spots on the greens and should be good.”

Joining Bennett among the chief Aussie chances are fellow LET members Kirsten Rudgeley, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Justice Bosio, while LPGA Tour veteran Sarah Kemp was the best of the locals last week, sharing fifth a few hours down the New South Wales coast.

Meanwhile there are again a host of quality international visitors are vying for an early season triumph including last week’s winner Agathe Laisne, Kiwi Amelia Garvey, who is very comfortable on Australian shores as shown by a top 10 in Wollongong, while Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling looked fully recovered from a back injury when tying for fifth last week.

Australian Women’s Classic
Venue: Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club
Prizemoney: $600,000

Live scores: https://golf.com.au/
Facebook: @WPGATour
Instagram: @WPGATour
X: @WPGATour

TV COVERAGE

The Australian Women’s Classic is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3:  Saturday 12pm-5pm

Final Round:  Sunday 12pm-5pm

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Agathe Laisne – 2026 Ford Women’s NSW Open winner
Kelsey Bennett – Ladies European Tour member
Cara Gainer – Ladies European Tour winner
Sarah Kemp – LPGA Tour regular and eighth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit
April Angurasaranee – Ford Women’s NSW Open runner-up
Momoka Kobori – 2023 Ford Women’s NSW Open Champion
Alexandra Forsterling – Four-time Ladies European Tour winner

STORY: Jimmy Emanuel | WPGA

