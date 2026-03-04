How to watch the 2026 Australian Women’s Classic.

Week two of the four-week WPGA Tour of Australasia and Ladies European Tour (LET) co-sanctioned action arrives on the New South Wales Central Coast this week in the form of the Australian Women’s Classic.

Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club is a new venue for the event that launched the professional career of Stephanie Kyriacou, who will tee it up over the coming weeks at the women’s Australian Open and Australian WPGA Championship, but is a familiar one for both Tours and their players.

A previous host to the Ford Women’s NSW Open, and a welcoming refuge to displaced LET players after Cyclone Alfred hit the Gold Coast last year, the Graham Marsh designed links-style venue has already been the talk of the field for its quality conditioning.

Requiring an array of shots to be successful, it was Maria Jose Uribe Duran who triumphed the last time Magenta Shores hosted one of the premier events run by Golf NSW, with the now retired Colombian closely followed by the returning Marta Martin and Cara Gainer.

Gainer was in the mix at Coffs Harbour when it hosted the Australian Women’s Classic in 2025 and will no doubt like her chances, as will Kelsey Bennett, who shapes as one of the leading home hopes in the field this week.

Armed with course knowledge at Magenta, Bennett arrives in a rich vein form having shared eighth last week at the NSW Open held for the second straight year at Wollongong Golf Club.