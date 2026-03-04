How to watch the 2026 Australian Women’s Classic.

Leading last week after an opening 65, Bennett believing her game is well placed heading into her third event of the season, while the New South Wales product is happy with her planning while trying to maintain energy levels over a busy month of important golf at home.
“I had a bit of a day off yesterday, so it was quite nice,” Bennett said.
“I made the effort to come up here Sunday, so gave me the morning off here yesterday, so I am ready to roll.
“The game’s feeling really good. Just going to try and continue to have good ball striking, this course is a bit of a ball strikers’ course, the greens are pretty undulated, so hopefully hit it in the right spots on the greens and should be good.”
Joining Bennett among the chief Aussie chances are fellow LET members Kirsten Rudgeley, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Justice Bosio, while LPGA Tour veteran Sarah Kemp was the best of the locals last week, sharing fifth a few hours down the New South Wales coast.
Meanwhile there are again a host of quality international visitors are vying for an early season triumph including last week’s winner Agathe Laisne, Kiwi Amelia Garvey, who is very comfortable on Australian shores as shown by a top 10 in Wollongong, while Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling looked fully recovered from a back injury when tying for fifth last week.
Australian Women’s Classic
Venue: Magenta Shores Golf & Country Club
Prizemoney: $600,000
Live scores: https://golf.com.au/
TV COVERAGE
The Australian Women’s Classic is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.
*All times AEDT.
Round 3: Saturday 12pm-5pm
Final Round: Sunday 12pm-5pm
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Agathe Laisne – 2026 Ford Women’s NSW Open winner
Kelsey Bennett – Ladies European Tour member
Cara Gainer – Ladies European Tour winner
Sarah Kemp – LPGA Tour regular and eighth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit
April Angurasaranee – Ford Women’s NSW Open runner-up
Momoka Kobori – 2023 Ford Women’s NSW Open Champion
Alexandra Forsterling – Four-time Ladies European Tour winner
STORY: Jimmy Emanuel | WPGA