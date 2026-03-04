The Brassie takes an historical look at Moore Park Golf Course

The latest edition of The Brassie, the journal of The Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS), is now available online and amongst a number of very interesting topics includes a very currently relevant historical overview of Moore Park Golf Course.

As the article sets out, golf has been played at Moore Park in Sydney for some 125 years, so it would seem just a tad short-sighted of some to want to see the facility restricted.

There’s a range of other articles as covered here in an edited version of The Brassie’s welcome note:

From the Editor

Issue 1, 2026 – The Brassie

Welcome to Issue 1, 2026 of The Brassie.

We are pleased to feature the history of the Moore Park Golf Club, which was formed in 1920 and has a proud history. However, golf has been played at Moore Park in Sydney for around 125 years, and in 1913, the Moore Park Golf Course became the first public-access golf course in New South Wales. In addition to its members, Moore Park has given pleasure to many generations of public golfers from all over Sydney who learnt their golf there and regularly play there. Moore Park is synonymous with public golf and an important part of Sydney’s history.

Regional Focus

Our previous issues featured urban clubs, but this issue and future issues will also feature the histories of regional clubs, starting with the Portland Golf Club’s history, entitled Heart and Soul of Australian Golf.

It has a nine-hole golf course with sand greens and is run by volunteers. This is what golf is like for many golfers in Australia, and it provides a different and wonderful experience for visitors.

Olympic History

In the second of his articles on the early Olympics, Michael Sheret covers the fascinating history of the 1904 Olympics in St Louis.

Melbourne’s Triumph

In Melbourne’s 1934 Triumph, John Trevorrow shares the story of the Melbourne Centenary Open, a boldly ambitious event that helped put golf in Australia firmly on the international stage.

Spotlight on Great Golfers

We also feature articles on two of Australia’s greatest ever golfers:

• Bruce Devlin – Part 2 of his story, recognised by many as the top amateur in the world in the late 1950s and a World Top 10 Player during the 1960s and early 1970s.

• Lindy Goggin – Part 1 of her story, a three-time Australian Amateur Champion, member of the first Australian Espirito Santo Trophy-winning team, and runner-up to Juli Inkster in the 1981 US Women’s Amateur.

The Brassie is published three times a year

Issue 1 2026 is available here