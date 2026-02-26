How to watch the 2026 NZ Open

The 2026 New Zealand Open has live TV coverage of all four rounds. PAUL MUNNINGS provides a full guide:

Last year’s New Zealand Open proved how much can change for a professional golfer with one big win.

West Australian Ryan Peake’s memorable victory at Millbrook Resort not only put his name on the Brodie Breeze Trophy, it earned him a two-year exemption on the Asian Tour, a start in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and led to him gaining a DP World Tour card via his second place on the final Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

The same rewards go on the line this week in the third “major” of the Australasian season.

It’s a huge week in the Order of Merit race with 760 points going to the winner – four times the points on offer most weeks on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season.

A win on Sunday for one of the Tour’s members would most likely vault them to the No.1 position or, if you’re current leader Cam John, give you a massive lead to take into the last three tournaments of the 2025/26 season.

But the Australians and Kiwis won’t have it all their own way this week at Queenstown.

As has been the case for many years now, the NZ Open has one of the season’s most cosmopolitan fields with 15 nationalities represented.

This year’s contingent of visitors from the Japan Golf Tour is especially strong, featuring nine players ranked inside the top 12 on the 2025 Order of Merit who are playing the first of two consecutive weeks in NZ. Next week, they’ll be in Auckland for the inaugural ISPS HANDA Japan-Australasia Championship.

The list from co-sanctioning partner, the Asian Tour, includes 10 of its top 20 from last year.

The first two rounds will be played over the Coronet and Remarkables courses before a Composite course comes into play for Saturday and Sunday. All three layouts have a par of 71 and all three have 10-under-par 61 as their course record.

There’s also a star-studded list of pro-am participants this week including 11-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater, Australian Test cricket captain Ricky Ponting and Grand Slam winner Ash Barty.

The top 40 pro-am teams advance to Saturday, with the top 10 qualifying for Sunday.

NZ OPEN PRESENTED BY MILLBROOK RESORT

Venue: Millbrook Resort, Queenstown

Prizemoney: NZ$2,000,000

Live scores: golf.com.au

TV COVERAGE

The NZ Open presented by Millbrook Resort is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo and Sky Sports.

*All times AEDT.

Round 1: Thursday 12.30-4.30pm

Round 2: Thursday 12.30-4.30pm

Round 3: Saturday 12.30-4.30pm

Final Round: Sunday 12.30-4.30pm

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lucas Herbert – LIV Golf No.15 in 2025

Daniel Hillier – World No.98

Kazuma Kobori – Three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia champion

Ben Campbell – 2023 Hong Kong Open champion

Ryan Peake – Defending champion

Anthony Quayle – 2025/26 DP World Tour member

Cam John – Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader

Kazuki Higa – 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion

Wang Wei-Hsuan – Five top-threes on 2025 Asian Tour

Austin Truslow – 2026 NZ PGA winner

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2025 Ryan Peake

2024 Takahiro Hataji

2023 Brendan Jones

2020 Brad Kennedy

2019 Zach Murray

2018 Daniel Nisbet

2017 Michael Hendry

2016 Matthew Griffin

2015 Jordan Zunic