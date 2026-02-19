PGA Legends Tour Wrap | Peter Woodward takes first blood on home soil

Peter Woodward could have been excused for having great trepidation when he was ushered to the 12th tee to start his Sheen Panel Service Legends Pro-Am tilt on Tuesday.

But while the Melbourne-based pro – who played in the morning field of the PGA Legends Tour event at Portarlington Golf Club– had to wait 10 hours to learn his fate, his nerves proved unfounded.

Woodward, 60, signed for a 2-under-par 70 to beat an elite field at the first Legends Tour event of the year on Australian soil.

“I was playing here two years ago and came to the 12th hole and I was a few under and going pretty well. Not sure if I was in contention or not, but well enough to be thinking positively,” said Woodward, pictured with Portarlington Pro-Am organisers Matt Milne (left) and Mark Hayes.

“Then, all of a sudden, I had this shooting pain in my right shoulder, across the top of my chest and down my arm – I honestly thought I was having a heart attack.

“I knew there was something wrong, but I didn’t fully understand.”

As it turned out, Woodward on that day took a double-bogey on the 12th and three closing bogeys later, still shared 20th at even par.

But they were the least of his problems.

In the intervening two years, he’s had a serious of procedures and much work on his arm and spine to try to get back to the consistent form he’s shown since turning pro aged 50.

“And so I was a bit nervous heading out to that 12th hole, to be honest,” he said.

“But apart from my approach to the 18th hole which I struck well but just ran down into the water, I played pretty well.”

Behind the champ, a five-way tie for second unfolded, with a few hard-luck stories just behind them, too.

But on 71 came Euan Walters, Dave McKenzie, David Tapping, Leon Trenery and Nathan Condon, each of whom had at least two bogeys.

Quick quotes

“I’ve been coming here since I was a junior playing Ivo Whitton events and I’ve never seen the course in such magnificent condition,” said Woodward, who birdied the first, second fourth and sixth holes to frank his seventh professional victory.

“It’s a real tribute to everyone involved at Portarlington.”

Leading scores

1 Peter Woodward 70

T2 Nathan Condon 71

T2 Euan Walters 71

T2 David McKenzie 71

T2 David Tapping 71

T2 Leon Trenerry 71

Next up

Inner East Community Bank Box Hill Golf Club Legends Pro-Am, Box Hill Golf Club, February 20

February 11

Parker extends winning run in NZ

American Perry Parker made it three wins on the New Zealand swing as he continued his love affair with nine-hole courses at the Tuatapere Legends Pro-Am at Tuatapere Golf Club in New Zealand’s far south.

Regarded as something of a nine-hole course specialist amongst the PGA Legends Tour fraternity, Parker had eight birdies in his round of 7-under 65, backing up earlier wins at Akaroa and St Clair.

“I love the nine-hole courses,” Parker admitted.

“I grew up on a nine-hole course and I’ve won a number of tournaments on this Tour on nine-hole courses.

“I guess it’s my niche.”

Parker will now head back to the US where he will be inducted into the University of California Irvine Athletic Hall of Fame on February 13 before returning to the Legends Tour for the Melbourne run of events.

The ever-consistent Brad Burns (67) finished two strokes back of Parker in second spot, one clear of Kiwi great and Legends Tour rookie, Mahal Pearce (68).

Scott Ford (above) shot 7-under 65 to finish one stroke clear of Mark Boulton and David Fahey in the final event of the NZ swing at Te Anau, Robert Farley (68) taking out the rescheduled Gleniti Legends Pro-Am.

Quick quotes

“I just played really well,” said Parker.

“Hit the ball solid. I hit 15 greens and made a lot of putts.

“I had eight birdies and one bogey unfortunately coming in on 17, but I played really well all day.

“Just hit a lot of good shots, quality shots, gave myself opportunities to make putts, and lucky for me, I made them.

“The course is in great shape. Just beautiful holes through the trees, incredible sights with a beautiful hillside on the back. It was just an amazing place. Great green structures, just a great golf course to play.”

Leading scores

1 Perry Parker 65

2 Brad Burns 67

3 Mahal Pearce 68

T4 Martin Pettigrew 69

T4 Davitt Lavery 69

T4 Mark Boulton 69

T4 Chris Hollingsworth 69

February 4

Burns, Parker share St Clair win

American Perry Parker made it two wins for the season as he and Brad Burns shared the spoils at the St Clair Legends Pro-Am at St Clair Golf Club.

Victorious at Akaroa in late January, Parker’s 2-under 69 was enough for a second victory of the new PGA Legends Tour season, reigning Player of the Year Brad Burns earning his first title for 2026.

A run of three straight birdies provided the foundation of Parker’s round, Burns making a mid-round switch to a claw putter grip to pick up a couple of shots late.

The pair finished one clear of NZ Senior PGA champion Dom Barson, fellow Kiwi Peter Hayes and Queenslander Paul Griffiths.

Quick quotes

“I thought the course was amazing. It was in perfect condition,” said Parker.

“The greens are great. A lot of trees are gone here, so I thought it really looked cool where you can see a lot more holes now. I just thought it was beautiful and really such a special place to play golf. I just really enjoyed being out there and just enjoying the day.”

“Hit it very nicely, very close for probably seven or eight holes and then couldn’t make a putt,” said Burns.

“The back nine, went back to the claw and holed a couple of putts. So that was all right. But the course is fantastic.”

Leading scores

T1 Brad Burns 69

T1 Perry Parker 69

T3 Paul Griffiths 70

T3 Dominic Barson 70

T3 Peter Hayes 70