Western Sydney veteran golfers tee it up for 2026

Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association began their 2026 season with Glenmore Heritage Valley playing host to the other seven affiliated clubs.

As expected of the home club, Glenmore dominated the prize lists in the individual competitions but were unable to dominate the team awards in the opening interclub challenge event.

The members of Leonay Golf Club arrived in fine form with Peter Blazel, Stephen Archer, Andrew Burns and Vince Preca amassing an impressive 153 stableford points between them to out the coveted team event and take an early lead in the Club of the year competition.

Leonay were closely followed by Glenmore on 151 with defending champions Richmond a little further back on 136.

Two of the winning Leonay side – Stephen Archer and Peter Blazek – combined as partners to take out the men’s 2BBB stableford competition with 49 points, the best 2B score of the day. They finished 3 points ahead of James Bullock and Max Loftus who represented Richmond.

Richmond also combined well in the 2BBB medley event scooping the pool of available prizes. Suzanne Still and Carmen Sakeld, with a combined 44 points outscored clubmates Sharon Blacklock and Marrick Jones who finished with 41.

However none of these Richmond players were among the individual prizewinners on the day.

The ladies stableford competition was taken out by Clea Bain from Dunheved with 35 points, ahead of Tarana Khanna with 32, representing Springwood.

It was in the men’s competitions that Glenmore illustrated their home ground advantage.

Dan Schembri took out the men’s A grade for Glenmore with 39 points, just ahead of Stephen Archer of Leonay on 38. It was a similar story in B Grade with Stephen Chester (Glenmore) on 35 finishing just ahead of Richmond’s Michael Harrison on 34.

The tables were turned in C Grade where Leonay’s Peter Blazek trioumphed with 41 points, the best individual score of the day. Glenmore in the form of Wayne Tupackovski did come second with 38 points.

Following the game WSRVGA President Les Knox presented the 2025 Club of the Year trophy to the Richmond Golf Club which Noel Byles accepted on their behalf. The lady Player of the Year , Elain Williams (Dunheved) and runner-up Julie Berg (Penrith) were also presented with their awards.

The next interclub event will be hosted by Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club on Monday March 19th.

STORY: NOEL HOPPE | WSRVGA