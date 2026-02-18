Downsizing or cleaning out? Don’t toss these 5 things – they could be worth serious dollars

As thousands of Australians prepare to downsize or declutter, property clearance expert Bob Morton is issuing a clear warning: some of the items people are tossing into skip bins are now worth serious money.

Morton, cofounder and CEO of The Property Clearance Company, said he regularly sees valuable assets discarded simply because families assume they are outdated, unfashionable or just sold off.

Morton and his team help people all over the country to clear out homes for loved ones who have passed or moved into care, or have decided to downsize and move into something smaller. He sees many families making mistakes about what to keep and what to toss and always encourages people to let the experts value and sell items to maximise return.

“Markets shift,” Morton said.

“What people think has no value can suddenly become highly collectible. We’re seeing strong resale demand in categories many families completely overlook.”

With vintage and retro markets booming, Morton said families should pause before they purge.

Here are five categories he said you should assess before throwing away.



Retro items

Items from the 1950s through to the 1980s is back in strong demand. Kitchenware, stereo equipment, modular shelving, vintage bar carts and original leather lounges are being snapped up by collectors and interior stylists.

“People assume brown furniture has no value,” Morton said.

“That’s not always true. Quality retro pieces, can command very healthy prices. This also includes lamps and other accessories.

“Retro is now iconic and many items are highly collectable.”

Vintage tools and workshop equipment

Garages are often treasure troves. Old hand tools, vices, cast iron machinery, early power tools and branded vintage tool sets are increasingly sought after.

“We regularly see sheds cleared out with items inside that collectors would pay good money for,” Morton said.

“Older tools were built to last and that craftsmanship is highly valued.”



Jewellery, watches and medals

Jewellery boxes should never be emptied into a donation pile without careful inspection. Gold prices remain strong, and even broken or unfashionable pieces can carry melt value. Vintage watches, particularly recognised brands, may be worth significantly more than expected.

War medals and military memorabilia are also highly collectible.

“We’ve seen small boxes contain thousands of dollars’ worth of value,” Morton said.

“Always get jewellery and medals assessed before parting with them.”

Morton also said jewellery can be very deceptive. It is worth having someone with experience review items to determine value.

“We catalogue and arrange valuations so people know what they can really achieve price wise,” he said.



Collectables and original artwork

Old comic books, vinyl records, first-edition books, stamps, coins, vintage toys, sporting memorabilia and original Australian artwork can command surprising prices.

“Even items that look worn can have strong resale value depending on rarity and demand,” Morton said.

“What feels like clutter to one generation can be highly desirable to another.”



Vintage Tupperware and melamine

One of the most surprising growth areas, Morton said, is retro kitchenware.

“Vintage Tupperware and colourful melamine sets from the 60s, 70s and 80s are now highly collectible,” he said.

Complete Tupperware sets, original canisters, mixing bowls and iconic pastel melamine picnicware are attracting strong interest from collectors and nostalgia buyers.

“People are paying for the memories,” Morton said.

“What once filled every Australian cupboard is now part of design history.”



Pause before you purge

Morton said the biggest mistake families make during downsizing is rushing the process.

“When emotions are high and time is short, everything looks like junk,” he said.

“But some of that ‘junk’ could fund part of the move, help cover aged care costs or boost savings.”

His advice is simple.

“Before you throw it, check it,” Morton said.

“You might be holding onto something worth far more than you realise.”



About The Property Clearance Company

The Property Clearance Company is Australia’s leading specialist in deceased estate and aged care home clearances. Founded by Bob and Jude Morton, the family-run business offers a trusted, end-to-end service that includes inventory management, item valuation, removals, managed on-sale service, donations and home preparation for sale. With a national footprint and a reputation for compassion, transparency and respect, the company has supported over 3,000 families through emotionally complex transitions. Their mission is simple: to clear homes with dignity, preserve family harmony, and honour the legacy of those who lived there. Visit: www.propertyclearance.com.au