2026 Women’s Australian Open | Come for the golf, stay for the fun

The 2026 women’s Australian Open will be more than a showcase of the world’s top female golfers – it will also serve as the ultimate destination for vibrant off-course entertainment and activities.

From food, beverages and all round golfing activities, the women’s Australian Open at Kooyonga Golf Club will be the best spot to sip, eat and have fun whilst watching the likes of Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Grace Kim and Steph Kyriacou in action.

Across four days, the event will deliver a world-class tournament, with the ultimate festival-style atmosphere with yummy food and drinks at The 19th and fun golf activations at the Golf Playground.

General Manager of Major Events and Operations at Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, Antonia Beggs, said the women’s Australian Open has something for everyone.

“The 2026 women’s Australian Open will be a true showcase of the strength, skill and excitement of women’s golf on one of Australia’s premier courses at Kooyonga,” Beggs said.

“The event is also about creating an unforgettable experience for all eventgoers. Off the course, The 19th will be the social heartbeat of the tournament, serving up a variety of food and beverage offerings in a vibrant setting where fans can relax, connect and soak up the atmosphere.

“The Golf Playground will bring fun, interactive golf activations for the entire family, giving fans of all ages the chance to get involved in the game.

“You can come for the world-class golf, and stay for the energy and entertainment that makes this event so special.”



The 19th

When you’re not following the leaders down Kooyonga’s famed fairways, The 19th is the place to connect, relax and raise a glass with friends. Located in the heart of Kooyonga’s course adjacent to the 9th and 14th green, this is the perfect spot to soak up the golf action whilst enjoying relaxed vibes and interactive fun.



Premium Drinks & Relaxed Lounging

Stay refreshed throughout the day with Schweppes soft drinks supplied by Asahi, or pull up a seat and unwind with ISLA Vodka’s signature golf cocktail — the Water Hazard with blue Gatorade, lemonade and of course, ISLA Vodka. With bean bags and a live big screen, you can sit back and relax whilst not missing a minute of golfing action.



Delicious eats to tickle your tastebuds

The Golf Shop Cafe will be serving up a mouth-watering line-up of savoury snacks, fresh nibbles and ice creams to keep you fuelled from the first tee to final putt.

Craving something iconic? South Australia’s own Vili’s Pie Cart will be dishing out golden, flaky favourites — from hearty pies and classic pasties to sausage rolls and spinach and cheese rolls — perfectly positioned near the end of the 13th green and along the 18th fairway.



The Golf Playground

Swing, Putt & Play

Located at the main entrance to Kooyonga, the Golf Playground is where you can get hands-on with the game through a range of interactive activations designed for all skill levels. Step into the Husqvarna x Golf Dream Simulator and take a swing using cutting-edge technology, then put your putting skills to the ultimate test in the Callaway Odyssey Putting Zone. With Odyssey — the #1 putter on Tour for over 25 years and counting — on site, it’s your chance to test the latest range and putt your way into some great prizes.

Family Fun for Future Stars

The MyGolf Powered by Little Rippers Zone is the ultimate destination for kids and families, packed with fun, interactive activities designed to inspire confidence, curiosity and a lifelong love of golf.



What else is happening around the grounds

Keep an eye on the BMW Hole-in-One on the par-3 14th, where every tee shot brings crowd-stopping drama and the chance for a truly unforgettable moment. Players will have the chance to win a BMW HIO – X3 20 xDrive valued at $97,000 and will be up for grabs all four days of the event.

Ticketing

Tickets for the 2026 women’s Australian Open are on sale now via Ticketek, with single day and multi-day options available as well as hospitality offerings. Fans are encouraged to secure tickets early and be part of four unforgettable days of world-class golf and good vibes.