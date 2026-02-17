Blackwood senior golf back to its best

The recent South Australian Senior amateur golf event at Blackwood Golf Club showed exceptional support from men and women senior golfers. JOHN ANDERSON reports:
SA Seniors – Blackwood Back to Its Best
February 9th, traditionally the opening event of the SA Senior Order of Merit, the Blackwood’s round is now the third round after two events at the end of 2025.
Irrespective, it was great to see the Blackwood Golf Club event back to its very best with strong support from SA’s senior golfers filling a women’s morning field (68 entries) with the men out in the afternoon (103 entries).
A nice summer’s day, not too warm and no real wind plus the Cherry Gardens course in great condition meant everything was perfect for good scores.
A well promoted and organised event – congratulations to Blackwood – Peter Schapel, Chris Lemm and soon to be retired Club Pro, Matt Dent; and many thanks to long-term sponsor, Dave Benson from Explorer Caravans.
Dave had several very nice vans on display – clearly the field was a target market !
Senior Women’s Gross
Just back from the Tasmanian Senior Amateur, Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) was in-form with 85 to beat Blackwood’s top senior women player Gail MacPherson (87). Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) was third with 79.
Senior Women’s Nett
As is often the case a bit of a home club whitewash with only Heapy’s 76 for third getting a look-in. Winner was Janine Edwards with an excellent Nett 70 from Gill Scott (73) and Kerry Chevis, also a 76.
Super Senior Women’s Gross
Blackwood’s Angela Masters back in the winners circle (87) from Lee Sansom (Grange) (93) a score matched by home-club’s Paula White and Helen Rice.
Super Senior Women’s Nett
Anne Arnfield (Royal Adelaide) (77) but only on a countback from four locals – Paula White, Angela Masters, Stephanie Mathews and Helen Rice.
Senior Men’s Gross
Your correspondent followed the marquee group of Phil Chapman, Nick Wake, Craig Gordon and Paul Gregory with the expectation that the winner would come from this group. Indeed for most of the round Gregory (The Vines of Reynella) looked a certain winner until a couple of bad holes late in his round saw his challenge unfortunately derailed. This left Chapman (Aston Hills) in the lead by only one shot from former long term Blackwood champion Wake. Nick’s birdie putt to tie on the 18th came up a couple inches short and it looked like Phil was the winner.
However, starting from the second tee, Glenelg’s James Mattson had quietly done his stuff to also record a 74 and pip Chapman on a countback.
Senior Men’s Nett
A fine 2-under Nett 70 by Blackwood’s Jason Morgan to relegate Mattson (71) to second equalled by Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge).
Super Senior Men’s Gross
Matching the best Gross score of the day and giving Glenelg a double, John Keough led home the Super Senior Men by one with another excellent round of 74 from Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Morrison (75).
Blackwood’s Andrew Romeo and Phil Donaldson returned 81’s.
Super Senior Men’s Nett
Best Nett score of the day (69) to local Marc Walmsley from Keogh (70) followed by the home pair of Richard Clark and David Hissey (71’s).
For full results go to: https://tinyurl.com/yc8j67rr
Men’s winners photo – Left to right: Jason Morgan (Senior Nett – B/Wood), Marc Wamsley (Super Senior Nett – B/Wood), John Keogh (Super Senior Gross – Glenelg), David Benson (Sponsor – Explorer Caravans) and James Mattsson (Senior Gross – Glenelg)
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
James Mattsson
|
Glenelg
|
74
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
74
|
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
85
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
87
|
Phil Chapman
|
Aston Hills
|
74
|
Craig Morrison
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
75
|
Gale MacPherson
|
Blackwood
|
87
|
Lee Sansom
|
Grange
|
93
|
Nicholas Wake
|
Glenelg
|
75
|
Andrew Romeo
|
Blackwood
|
81
|
Josephine Ricourt
|
Glenelg
|
89
|
Paula White
|
Blackwood
|
93
|
Brian Pescud
|
Blackwood
|
76
|
Phil Donaldson
|
Blackwood
|
81
|
Christine Trimmer
|
The Vines
|
90
|
Helen Rice
|
Blackwood
|
93
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
76
|
Lindsay Elliott
|
Blackwood
|
82
|
Janine Edwards
|
Blackwood
|
90
|
Anne Arnfield
|
Royal Adelaide
|
94
|
Craig Gordon
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
77
|
Steven Scholefield
|
McCracken
|
83
|
Tonia Ross
|
Glenleg
|
92
|
Deb Christie
|
Lameroo
|
96
|
Stuart Kopania
|
Future Golf
|
79
|
Shane Amor
|
Grange
|
84
|
Kathryn Hender
|
The Vines
|
94
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
97
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
79
|
Marc Wamsley
|
Blackwood
|
84
|
Gill Scott
|
Blackwood
|
96
|
Stephanie Mathews
|
Blackwood
|
97
|
John Bradtke
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
80
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
85
|
Kerry Chevis
|
Blackwood
|
100
|
Jill Sommerlad
|
Blackwood
|
99
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Jason Morgan
|
Blackwood
|
70
|
Marc Wamsley
|
Blackwood
|
69
|
Janine Edwards
|
Blackwood
|
70
|
Anne Arnfield
|
Royal Adelaide
|
77
|
James Mattsson
|
Glenelg
|
71
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
70
|
Gill Scott
|
Blackwood
|
73
|
Paula White
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
71
|
Richard Clark
|
Blackwood
|
71
|
Amanda Heapy
|
The Vines
|
76
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Brian Pescud
|
Blackwood
|
72
|
David Hissey
|
Blackwood
|
71
|
Kerry Chevis
|
Blackwood
|
76
|
Stephanie Mathews
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Joel Elliott
|
Blackwood
|
72
|
Andrew Romeo
|
Blackwood
|
72
|
Julie Guerin
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Helen Rice
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Daryl Shepherdson
|
Sandy Creek
|
73
|
Keith Parry-Jones
|
Blackwood
|
72
|
Sarah Watson
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Valerie Lough
|
Blackwood
|
78
|
Michael Green
|
Blackwood
|
73
|
John White
|
SA Sports
|
73
|
Annette Bennett
|
Blackwood
|
77
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
78
|
Phil Chapman
|
Aston Hills
|
73
|
Phil Donaldson
|
Blackwood
|
73
|
Amanda Wachtel
|
Thaxted Park
|
78
|
Amanda Smith
|
Oakbank
|
79
|
Alan Wolf
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
74
|
Bryce Allanson
|
Blackwood
|
73
|
Karen Ahrens
|
Blackwood
|
78
|
Jan Van Wyk
|
Blackwood
|
79