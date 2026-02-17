Blackwood senior golf back to its best

Blackwood Men's winners. Left to right: Jason Morgan (Senior Nett – B/Wood), Marc Wamsley (Super Senior Nett – B/Wood), John Keogh (Super Senior Gross – Glenelg), David Benson (Sponsor – Explorer Caravans) and James Mattsson (Senior Gross – Glenelg)

The recent South Australian Senior amateur golf event at Blackwood Golf Club showed exceptional support from men and women senior golfers. JOHN ANDERSON reports:

SA Seniors – Blackwood Back to Its Best

February 9th, traditionally the opening event of the SA Senior Order of Merit, the Blackwood’s round is now the third round after two events at the end of 2025.

Irrespective, it was great to see the Blackwood Golf Club event back to its very best with strong support from SA’s senior golfers filling a women’s morning field (68 entries) with the men out in the afternoon (103 entries).

A nice summer’s day, not too warm and no real wind plus the Cherry Gardens course in great condition meant everything was perfect for good scores.

A well promoted and organised event – congratulations to Blackwood – Peter Schapel, Chris Lemm and soon to be retired Club Pro, Matt Dent; and many thanks to long-term sponsor, Dave Benson from Explorer Caravans.

Dave had several very nice vans on display – clearly the field was a target market !

 

Senior Women’s Gross

Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella)

Just back from the Tasmanian Senior Amateur, Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) was in-form with 85 to beat Blackwood’s top senior women player Gail MacPherson (87). Jo Ricourt (Glenelg) was third with 79.

 

Senior Women’s Nett

Janine Edwards
Janine Edwards

As is often the case a bit of a home club whitewash with only Heapy’s 76 for third getting a look-in. Winner was Janine Edwards with an excellent Nett 70 from Gill Scott (73) and Kerry Chevis, also a 76.

 

Super Senior Women’s Gross

Angela Masters
Angela Masters

Blackwood’s Angela Masters back in the winners circle (87) from Lee Sansom (Grange) (93) a score matched by home-club’s Paula White and Helen Rice.

 

Super Senior Women’s Nett

Anne Arnfield (Royal Adelaide) (77) but only on a countback from four locals –  Paula White, Angela Masters, Stephanie Mathews and Helen Rice.

 

Senior Men’s Gross

Your correspondent followed the marquee group of Phil Chapman, Nick Wake, Craig Gordon and Paul Gregory with the expectation that the winner would come from this group. Indeed for most of the round Gregory (The Vines of Reynella) looked a certain winner until a couple of bad holes late in his round saw his challenge unfortunately derailed. This left Chapman (Aston Hills) in the lead by only one shot from former long term Blackwood champion Wake. Nick’s birdie putt to tie on the 18th came up a couple inches short and it looked like Phil was the winner.

However, starting from the second tee, Glenelg’s James Mattson had quietly done his stuff to also record a 74 and pip Chapman on a countback.

 

Senior Men’s Nett

A fine 2-under Nett 70 by Blackwood’s Jason Morgan to relegate Mattson (71) to second equalled by Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge).

 

Super Senior Men’s Gross

Matching the best Gross score of the day and giving Glenelg a double, John Keough led home the Super Senior Men by one with another excellent round of 74 from Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Morrison (75).

Blackwood’s Andrew Romeo and Phil Donaldson returned 81’s.

 

Super Senior Men’s Nett

Best Nett score of the day (69) to local Marc Walmsley from Keogh (70) followed by the home pair of Richard Clark and David Hissey (71’s).

 

For full results go to: https://tinyurl.com/yc8j67rr

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

James Mattsson

Glenelg

74

John Keogh

Glenelg

74

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

85

Angela Masters

Blackwood

87

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

74

Craig Morrison

Tea Tree Gully

75

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

87

Lee Sansom

Grange

93

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

75

Andrew Romeo

Blackwood

81

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg

89

Paula White

Blackwood

93

Brian Pescud

Blackwood

76

Phil Donaldson

Blackwood

81

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

90

Helen Rice

Blackwood

93

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

76

Lindsay Elliott

Blackwood

82

Janine Edwards

Blackwood

90

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

94

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

77

Steven Scholefield

McCracken

83

Tonia Ross

Glenleg

92

Deb Christie

Lameroo

96

Stuart Kopania

Future Golf

79

Shane Amor

Grange

84

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

94

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

97

Paul Gregory

The Vines

79

Marc Wamsley

Blackwood

84

Gill Scott

Blackwood

96

Stephanie Mathews

Blackwood

97

John Bradtke

Tea Tree Gully

80

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

85

Kerry Chevis

Blackwood

100

Jill Sommerlad

Blackwood

99

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Jason Morgan

Blackwood

70

Marc Wamsley

Blackwood

69

Janine Edwards

Blackwood

70

Anne Arnfield

Royal Adelaide

77

James Mattsson

Glenelg

71

John Keogh

Glenelg

70

Gill Scott

Blackwood

73

Paula White

Blackwood

77

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

71

Richard Clark

Blackwood

71

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

76

Angela Masters

Blackwood

77

Brian Pescud

Blackwood

72

David Hissey

Blackwood

71

Kerry Chevis

Blackwood

76

Stephanie Mathews

Blackwood

77

Joel Elliott

Blackwood

72

Andrew Romeo

Blackwood

72

Julie Guerin

Blackwood

77

Helen Rice

Blackwood

77

Daryl Shepherdson

Sandy Creek

73

Keith Parry-Jones

Blackwood

72

Sarah Watson

Blackwood

77

Valerie Lough

Blackwood

78

Michael Green

Blackwood

73

John White

SA Sports

73

Annette Bennett

Blackwood

77

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

78

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

73

Phil Donaldson

Blackwood

73

Amanda Wachtel

Thaxted Park

78

Amanda Smith

Oakbank

79

Alan Wolf

Tea Tree Gully

74

Bryce Allanson

Blackwood

73

Karen Ahrens

Blackwood

78

Jan Van Wyk

Blackwood

79

 

 

