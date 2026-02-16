Victorian Veteran Golfers Annual 4BBB Stableford Championship in March

One of the major annual events on the Victorian Veteran Golfers Association (VVGA) calendar is the 4BBB Stableford Championship to be conducted in 2026 at Myrtleford Golf Club on the 23rd & 24th of March.

The fun two day event is open to men and women veteran golfers. Interstate visitors are welcome to enter, but will be ineligible to win the Championship.

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

VVGA 4BBB STABLEFORD CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday 22nd March 2026

Course available for Practice without charge.

Please contact the club to book a Tee Time.

Monday 23rd March 2026

4BBB Stableford Championship, Day 1

Registration from 9.00am to 10.00am

Shotgun Start 11.00am (Lunch bag provided)

Event Dinner at Savoy Club $45 banquet 6.30pm. Bookings

essential. (See page 4 of entry form)

Tuesday 24th March 2026

4BBB Stableford Championship, Day 2

Registration from 8.00am – 8.30am (Egg and Bacon Roll Breakfast)

Shotgun Start 9 00am (Lunch served in Clubhouse after play)

Presentations at Myrtleford Golf Club Clubhouse

As a well known tourist destination in northeast Victoria, Myrtleford offers plenty of local accommodation options.

Closing date for entries is Sunday 12th March, 2026, but unfortunately there are currently no more carts available.

For more information and bookings see the Victorian Veteran Golfers Association website

Victorian Veteran Golfers Association 2026 Major Events