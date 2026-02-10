Nadene Gole and David Pretyman are 2026 Tasmanian Senior Amateur champions

David Pretyman and Nadene Gole were crowned the 2026 men’s and women’s Tasmanian Senior Amateur champions following three days of competition at Kingston Beach Golf Club.

After 54 holes of strokeplay in testing, windy conditions, Pretyman’s homecourse advantage proved decisive as he finished 3-over-par to secure a one-shot victory over Queensland’s Brad Dowling and claim his second Tasmanian Senior Amateur title.

The men’s championship came down to a tense final-round duel between Pretyman and Dowling, with Pretyman building a crucial buffer late that allowed him to withstand a double bogey at the 17th and a bogey at the 18th.

“It was a hell of a battle between Brad and I,” Pretyman said.

“He just kept holing putt after putt to keep himself in the match.

“I had a couple of birdies on the back nine to give myself a bit of a buffer, and just got over the line on 17 and 18 with a double-bogey and a bogey.”

After sharing the title with James Lavender in 2024, Pretyman was pleased to claim the championship outright this time.

“Pretty stoked to have got the win, it’s nice to win one outright,” he added.

In the women’s championship, Victoria Golf Club’s Nadene Gole claimed a dominant four-shot victory, finishing at 17-over-par ahead of fellow Victorian Simone Case of Sandhurst Club.

One of the world’s leading senior amateurs, Gole secured her third Tasmanian Senior Amateur title, adding to her victories in 2023 and 2024.

