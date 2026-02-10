Australian Senior Open returns to PGA Legends Tour schedule after 14 year absence

The Australian Senior Open will be contested for the first time in more than a decade when it returns to the PGA Legends Tour schedule at City Golf Club in Toowoomba from October 2-4, 2026.

Last played in 2012, the 54-hole tournament will have a minimum prize fund of $160,000 in the first of a three-year agreement with City Golf Club and weekend coverage will be live on Fox and Kayo.

City Golf Club were previously long-term hosts of the Queensland PGA Championship, with 11 editions staged there from 2009 to 2020, and regularly hosts PGA Legends Tour Pro-Am events.

“We are very pleased to see the Australian Senior Open make it’s long-awaited return to the PGA Legends Tour schedule, and our thanks go to City Golf Club for their outstanding show of support in committing to host the championship for the next three years,” said Nick Dastey, General Manager of Tournaments & Global Tour Relationships at the PGA of Australia.

“City Golf Club has been a popular Tour stop in the past and we are sure our Legends Tour members will enjoy teeing it up in Toowoomba again later this year.”

Ed Britnell, President of City Golf Club, said: “We are incredibly proud to be hosting the Australian Senior Open at City Golf Club Toowoomba for the next three years. This is a major vote of confidence in our course, our facilities, and our people, and it places Toowoomba firmly on the national golfing stage.

“We look forward to welcoming Australia’s best senior professionals and showcasing everything our club and region have to offer.”

The pre-qualifying event for the Australian Senior Open will be announced in the coming months, with places available in the 120-man field.

Previous winners of the Australian Senior Open include former European Tour winners Peter Fowler, Wayne Grady, Mike Harwood, Noel Ratcliffe and Peter Senior, as well as two-time British Amateur Championship winner Gary Wolstenholme.

Two-time PGA TOUR champion Ryan Fox of New Zealand is among those who triumphed in the Queensland PGA Championship when it was held at City Golf Club.

Golf Australia has endorsed the use of the Australian Senior Open title to be reinstated on the PGA Legends Tour, sitting alongside the collection of national Open titles such as the men’s Australian Open which was played in December and the upcoming women’s Australian Open in March.

STORY: Tom Carlisle | PGA AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA