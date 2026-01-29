Vietnam Golf Coast tees up a landmark 2026

The Vietnam Golf Coast (VGC) is gearing up for another milestone year as Central Vietnam continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia’s premier golf destinations.

The outlook for golf mirrors wider economic confidence in Vietnam, which has recently featured in international business headlines amid forecasts that the country’s growth trajectory could see it rival, and potentially surpass, regional peers.

On the fairways of Central Vietnam, a similar trend is emerging, as the region increasingly becomes a preferred vacation choice for visiting golfers from key long-haul markets. And with a multifaceted range of draws from luxury resorts, legendary beaches and cultural highlights allied to world-class infrastructure that includes an ever-expanding list of air links into Danang International Airport, the VGC is planning for another massive year.

“Central Vietnam has built strong, sustained momentum over recent years,” said Simon Mees, General Manager at Ba Na Hills Golf Club. “As we head into 2026, there’s a real sense that the destination is entering a new phase of maturity and international recognition. For Ba Na Hills Golf Club, it’s especially meaningful as we mark our 10th anniversary, a decade of contributing to the region’s growth and helping establish Central Vietnam on the world golf map.”

Since opening in 2016, Ba Na Hills Golf Club has played a central role in elevating the destination’s international standing, earning five consecutive World Golf Awards for Asia’s Best Golf Course, six Vietnam’s Best Golf Course titles, and three successive Asia’s Best Golf Course honours at the World Luxury Travel Awards.

Together with Montgomerie Links, Ba Na Hills anchors a collection of championship venues designed by some of the game’s most respected figures, including Luke Donald and Colin Montgomerie, alongside courses by Sir Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and Robert Trent Jones Jr.

Montgomerie Links enters 2026 from a position of strength, having captured 17% market share in 2025 to retain its status as the most-played course by rounds in the Hue–Da Nang region. Growth was driven primarily by the European, US, Australian and New Zealand markets, providing a strong platform for the year ahead.

“Our appeal lies in offering a more intimate, personal experience,” said Le Vo Hoang Van, Club Manager at Montgomerie Links. “Golfers value places where they feel genuinely cared for. Montgomerie Links delivers a boutique, home-away-from-home environment, with championship golf, on-course accommodation, dining, practice facilities, and privacy all integrated in a single destination.”

That positioning will underpin the Club’s 2026 strategy, which includes continued promotion in core markets such as Australia and New Zealand, alongside expanded outreach into Chinese-speaking markets, India and Japan. Improved air connectivity into Danang is expected to further support inbound demand from these regions.

The destination’s appeal will be enhanced by a strong calendar of cultural and sporting events in 2026, including the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, expected to run from May to July, alongside the Vietnam–Korea Festival and Vietnam–Japan Festival later in the summer months, adding depth and seasonal interest to golf itineraries.

Australia and New Zealand remain priority markets for the Vietnam Golf Coast, supported by ongoing trade engagement and targeted marketing activity. The destination will also maintain its presence at key industry gatherings, including the Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) in Thailand in March 2026.

“With world-class courses, improving connectivity and a growing international profile, Central Vietnam is well positioned for the year ahead,” Mees added. “As Ba Na Hills looks beyond its first decade, the focus is on sustaining quality, deepening global relationships and continuing to elevate the region’s standing as one of Asia’s great golf destinations.”