How to watch the 2026 Webex Players Series Sydney | TV Times

PGA legend Peter O’Malley hosts a quality field at the Castle Hill Country Club this week with weekend TV coverage sweetening the pie. TOM CARLISLE reports:

The Webex Players Series Sydney is back at Castle Hill Country Club for the third year running, with New South Welshman Peter O’Malley also returning as host.

Castle Hill Country Club has hosted the popular event since 2024, with competitors from the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia teeing it up in the unique format that sees men and women go head-to-head on the same golf course for one trophy and one prize fund.

O’Malley was one of a wave of Australians that enjoyed success on the European Tour (now DP World Tour) during the 1990s and 2000s, winning three times across Europe and maintaining playing rights for nearly 20 years.

His most famous victory came at the Scottish Open in 1992, when he fired a final round of 62 to beat home favourite Colin Montgomerie by two strokes.

Nick Voke returns as defending champion, one year from on claiming his first victory on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. He followed on from 2024 victor, and fellow Kiwi, Kazuma Kobori, with David Micheluzzi (2023), Jarryd Felton (2022) and Andrew Martin (2021) winning the three previous editions held at Bonnie Doon.

Both Kobori and Micheluzzi finished at the top of that season’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit after their victories at Castle Hill, also earning playing rights on the DP World Tour.

LPGA star Steph Kyriacou will lead the home charge this week as she completes her preparations for what will be her fifth LPGA Tour campaign. The Sydneysider has spent the last nine months inside the world’s top 50 after recording five top 10 results on the LPGA Tour in 2025.

Following Friday’s 36-hole cut, the field will be joined by competitors in the All Abilities and Junior Players Series events, showcasing the rich diversity and inclusive nature of the sport.

Webex Players Series Sydney is part of both the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia’s schedules, with rankings points on offer for both Orders of Merit.

Entry to Webex Players Series Sydney is free for spectators, with coverage from the final two rounds available on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

WEBEX PLAYERS SERIES SYDNEY

Venue: Castle Hill Country Club

Prizemoney: $250,000

TV COVERAGE

The Webex Players Series Sydney hosted by Peter O’Malley is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)



PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nick Voke – Defending champion

Steph Kyriacou – LPGA Tour star and two-time Ladies European Tour winner

Cam John – Current Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader

Kathryn Norris – Fifth on the WPGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit and Vic Open runner-up



RECENT CHAMPIONS

2025 Nick Voke

2024 Kazuma Kobori

2023 David Micheluzzi

2022 Jarryd Felton

2021 Andrew Martin