Inaugral NSW Super Senior Golf Northern Championship

The NSW Super Senior Golf Association is teeing off a big year with the inaugural Super Senior Northern Championship on February 23.

The Northern Championship is for male golfers aged over 65 and will be a Singles Stableford event staged at Hawks Nest Golf Club on the Monday.

The new event highlights the continued growth of super senior golf and comes on top of the now well established NSW Super Senior Pennant and the annual Super Senior Championship.

The Super Senior Pennant competition has been growing year on year and boasted 69 teams and 992 players in 2025.

The pennant competition began in 2002 and is currently split into 10 Divisions with Rounds played during July and August and final series played in September. The SSP encompasses Clubs from Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Central Coast, South Coast and Highlands areas as well as the Greater Sydney Basin.

The popular Super Senior Championship is played annually and offers a prize pool of over $2,000.

Super Senior Northern Championship Overview