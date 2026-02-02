Inaugral NSW Super Senior Golf Northern Championship

The NSW Super Senior Golf Association is teeing off a big year with the inaugural Super Senior Northern Championship on February 23.
The Northern Championship is for male golfers aged over 65 and will be a Singles Stableford event staged at Hawks Nest Golf Club on the Monday.
The new event highlights the continued growth of super senior golf and comes on top of the now well established NSW Super Senior Pennant and the annual Super Senior Championship.
The Super Senior Pennant competition has been growing year on year and boasted 69 teams and 992 players in 2025.
The pennant competition began in 2002 and is currently split into 10 Divisions with Rounds played during July and August and final series played in September. The SSP encompasses Clubs from Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Central Coast, South Coast and Highlands areas as well as the Greater Sydney Basin.
The popular Super Senior Championship is played annually and offers a prize pool of over $2,000.
Super Senior Northern Championship Overview
This event is open to male golfers who are 65 years of age or older as at 23 February 2026 and with a registered Golf Australia handicap.
Where
Hawks Nest Golf Club
1 Sanderling Avenue
Hawks Nest NSW 2324
Cost
$ 90 – Including lunch
Details
- Singles Stableford
- Maximum field of 124 players
- Lions Club BBQ breakfast from 7am
- 7:15am registration
- 8:30am Shotgun start
- 40 carts available. Booked and paid via the Pro Shop. No private vehicles.
- Registration opens 12 January
- Registrations close 9 February
Prizes
- Overall Scratch $ 400 & Nett $ 300
- Scratch plus 2nd and 3rd place in each division
- Net plus 2nd and 3rd place in each division
- Nearest the pin on all Par 3s
- Non prize winners will be eligible for a $ 100 door prize drawn during presentation. You must be present. 1 prize per player.
Sunday Funday
22 February from 2pm
9 hole stableford competition
Cost:
$ 40 Including share cart
$ 25 Golf Only
Fun Prizes
Book direct with the
Hawks Nest Pro Shop
02 4997 0145